A four-minute Mandarin ballad filmed in a flower garden is now part of Pakistan's first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali's journey to space. The Pakistani Embassy in China shared the video, which features Zeeshan Ali, and his Pakistani teammates, Khurram and Hasnain.

On Wednesday, he lifted off on a Chinese spacecraft bound for the Tiangong space station.

The video was partly filmed at the Astronaut Centre of China. The video weaves together scenes of cultural exchange, festive celebrations, astronaut training and spaceflight.

In one scene, Khurram and Zeeshan Ali sit on a bench in a garden, surrounded by space-themed sculptures, and sing in Mandarin. The song, as translated into English, is about friendship and shared feelings that connect people across languages.

A Long March 2F rocket left the launch pad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert at 5.48 am IST. On board were Zeeshan Ali, who is an astronaut from the Pakistan Air Force, and two Chinese astronauts, Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi. Chinese officials called the launch a "complete success" once the Shenzhou spacecraft reached its planned orbit.

China has opened the doors of its space station to a foreign astronaut for the first time. Zeeshan Ali is the first foreign national to take part in its crewed space programme.

How He Was Selected

Around 200 candidates first applied to the astronaut programme, and the field was cut down to two finalists, Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud, both from the Pakistani military.

The two began training in China in 2025, and the programme covered spacecraft operations, emergency procedures, survival training, scientific experiment protocols and intensive physical conditioning. Zeeshan Ali was confirmed as the astronaut who would make the journey only a day before the launch.

