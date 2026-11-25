Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming romantic drama, Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, is all set to hit theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027. A new song from the film, Aachi Aachi, was released earlier today. Composed by A.R. Rahman and penned by Ilango Krishnan, the song has been sung by Vaishali Samant and Sharanya Srinivas. The track celebrates the joy that motherhood brings.

The internet has been in awe of Sai Pallavi's all-new look with boyish short hair, praising her immense transformation. This also comes at a very opportune time, with the actor making headlines for Ramayana Part 1 and OM.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "SAI PALLAVI WITH A BOYISH SHORT-HAIR LOOK! Totally unexpected transformation, but she's pulling it off effortlessly!"

Someone else commented, "#AachiAachi from Mani Ratnam's #InjiVellam is out! Featuring #SaiPallavi in a refreshing new look, the song hints at a Kolkata-based love story tracing a couple's journey from youth to parenthood, played by #VijaySethupathi and #SaiPallavi. Hoping for a timeless Mani Ratnam romance!"

"Beautiful! She carried her short-hair era beautifully. I want #InjiVellam to be a classic Mani Ratnam love story. I have a storyline in mind, which I guessed, but I will hold my horses until the trailer drops," added another person.

Another person mentioned, "Aachi Aachi is out! In love with Sai Pallavi's short-hair look. The first single from Inji Vellam, and A.R. Rahman's magic is back. The way Malayalam lyrics flow into this Tamil track is pure goosebumps. A fanboy masterpiece from Mani Ratnam sir is loading."

One more comment read, "Sai Pallavi's fresh pregnant-woman look and energetic dance are a treat! #AachiAachi from #InjiVellam is a vibrant musical delight by A.R. Rahman. The Mani Ratnam-A.R. Rahman combo delivers a catchy Tamil-Malayalam fusion!"



About Inji Vellam

Inji Vellam marks an exciting pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, who will be sharing the screen for the first time.

According to reports, a major portion of Inji Vellam has been shot in Kolkata. However, the makers have kept the details of the characters and plot under wraps for now.

Inji Vellam also marks another collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The filmmaker and composer have worked together on several acclaimed films over the years.

The film has cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhayay, while Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing. It is produced by Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam, and Siva Ananth under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

ALSO READ | Inji Vellam: Mani Ratnam Announces Release Date For Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi's Film