Ekta Kapoor, who had promised Tanya Mittal that she would collaborate with her, recently assured fans that the project is still in the works. Amid speculations that the show might have been shelved, Ekta clarified that she has not forgotten her promise. The producer went live on social media to discuss Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's new show, Dil Ki Bwafaiyaan. During the session, one user asked her if there was any update on Tanya Mittal. Responding to the question, Ekta said, “So, I must say that I am going to be starting a show soon.”

Ekta hinted that the show would be something unexpected. “It is going to be something that people don't expect. So, wait for the Tanya Mittal show that we put out,” she added.

Ekta also took a dig at those making assumptions about the project being shelved. “It's not that we have forgotten. Let no media pages get away with that,” she shared.

Following Ekta's announcement, Tanya reposted the video on her Instagram stories and expressed her excitement about the upcoming collaboration. Details about the storyline, format, and release timeline are yet to be revealed.

Ekta Kapoor Offered Tanya Mittal a Project On Bigg Boss 19

Tanya's association with Ekta dates back to her stint on Bigg Boss 19 in November 2025. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ekta entered the house and expressed her interest in casting Tanya in one of her television shows.

Making the offer in front of host Salman Khan and the other contestants, Ekta told Tanya, "Jab tum bahar aaogi, seedha mera serial karogi. (When you go outside, you will do my serial.)" The offer left Tanya visibly excited, and she called it a dream come true. Ekta's promise became a major talking point among viewers, who have since been waiting to see the two collaborate on screen.

Gaurav Khanna's Work With Ekta Kapoor

The latest conversation also brought attention to Gaurav Khanna's own journey of wanting to collaborate with the producer. During a recent interview, Gaurav revealed approaching Ekta during her appearance on Bigg Boss 19.

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