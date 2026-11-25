When a Ghaziabad-based businessman started keeping unwell frequently, a routine medical check-up revealed something far more sinister: he was being slowly poisoned by his wife, who was eyeing his Rs 6 crore travel agency and Rs 2 crore life insurance policy. Her weapon of choice? Lead.

The accused, identified as Renu Bhatnagar, was not only targeting her husband, but also her son and nephew. She was arrested by the Indirapuram Police on November 23 after a case was filed under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The conspiracy began to unravel when Sushil Kumar Bhatnagar, a resident of Vasundhara, which falls under Indirapuram police station jurisdiction, began falling ill frequently. His son and nephew also experienced similar unexplained illnesses.

Suspicious of their sudden health decline, Sushil, owner of a thriving travel agency, decided to go for a medical checkup, and the reports shocked the family. He had toxic levels of lead in his body.

Realizing he was being slowly poisoned, Sushil filed a formal police complaint on September 24, accusing his wife, Renu, and her family members of attempting to murder him, his son, and his nephew.

Two months later, on November 23, Renu was arrested by Indirapuram police.

Police said that Renu confessed to the crime and said that she was driven by greed. "My husband owns a successful travel agency worth Rs 5-6 crore, and he has a life insurance policy worth Rs 2 crore with me as the sole nominee. I realized that if he died, everything would belong to me. Out of greed, I began mixing lead into their meals with the intent to kill them," Renu said during questioning, according to police.

The police said that further probe is underway and they are investigating whether someone else was involved in the crime or not.