What was meant to be a routine journey from Jammu to Delhi, followed by a flight to Guwahati, ended with a missed flight, an unplanned hotel stay and additional travel expenses for a couple whose train arrived nearly four hours late.

The Jammu District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Northern Railways to pay Rs 63,199 in compensation to Mohit Singh Bhau and his wife, Damini Billoria, who missed their connecting flight after their train was delayed.

The order, passed on November 4 by Commission President Pawan Dev Kotwal and Member Neelam Bala Bhardwaj, held the Railways guilty of deficiency in service.

According to the complaint, the couple boarded the Delhi Duronto Express from Jammu on December 19, 2022. The train was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 3:55 am the following day but reached at 7:50 am, nearly four hours behind schedule.

Their flight to Guwahati was scheduled to depart at 7:15 am. By the time the train arrived, the flight had already departed.

The couple told the Commission that they had to spend Rs 35,699 on fresh flight tickets and Rs 2,500 on a hotel stay in Delhi. They claimed the expense of Rs 38,199 was caused by the train's delay.

They sought Rs 60,000 towards financial losses, Rs 50,000 for mental agony and inconvenience, and Rs 30,000 as litigation expenses.

In its defence, Northern Railways attributed the delay to fog and cited Rule 115 of the Indian Railway Conference Association Coaching Tariff to contest liability.

The Commission, however, observed that the Railways had neither filed a timely written response nor produced evidence to establish that the delay was beyond its control. It held that a claim of fog, without supporting evidence, was insufficient.

Holding the Railways liable, the Commission directed it to reimburse the couple Rs 38,199 spent on fresh flight tickets and hotel accommodation, along with annual interest at 7.5 per cent. It also awarded Rs 20,000 for mental agony and inconvenience and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total compensation to Rs 63,199.

The Commission directed that the amount be paid within six weeks of receipt of the order.