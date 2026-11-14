US Woman Wins Rs 7 Crore Compensation After Delivery Van Crashes Into Her Car

A woman in the US state of Missouri has won $800,000 (Rs 7,54,06,360) in compensation after a delivery van driver pulled into traffic without checking for approaching vehicles, causing a collision that left her with a broken and dislocated ankle.

According to a November 10 ruling by the Missouri Court of Appeals, the court upheld the compensation awarded to Amy Bolandis, rejecting an appeal filed by the driver, Thomas Bateman, and his employer, UniFirst Corporation.

The case dates back to December 19, 2018, when Bolandis was driving along Hall Street in St Louis.

How The Accident Happened

According to the Missouri Court of Appeals judgment, Bateman was driving a delivery van and attempting to cross Hall Street after leaving a parking area.

A large truck had stopped in the right-hand lane to turn into the same parking area. The truck blocked Bateman's view of approaching traffic and also obstructed Bolandis's view of the van.

The truck driver then waved Bateman forward, signalling that he could proceed. Bateman pulled out, but Bolandis's car struck the rear of his van.

During the trial, Bateman admitted that he had not checked for approaching traffic or maintained a proper lookout before entering the road. He acknowledged that he had pulled out blindly because his view was blocked.

He also accepted that the collision would not have happened if he had seen Bolandis's car before moving into traffic.

Woman Suffered Broken And Dislocated Ankle

Bolandis suffered a broken and dislocated ankle in the collision. She underwent surgery nine days after the accident and was cleared to return to work on January 22, 2019.

However, she later reported that her ankle had started hurting again in April 2024.

An orthopaedic surgeon who testified during the trial described the injury as a high-velocity trauma.

The jury awarded Bolandis $800,000 in damages, along with post-judgment interest.

Why The Delivery Company Challenged The Award

Bateman and UniFirst Corporation challenged the jury's decision, arguing that Bolandis should also have been held partly responsible for the accident because she was allegedly driving too fast.

The speed limit on Hall Street was 45 miles per hour. Bolandis estimated that she was travelling at around 40 miles per hour when the collision occurred.

The defence argued that she had passed other vehicles before the crash and should have been driving more slowly.

However, the Missouri Court of Appeals found that the defence had failed to provide sufficient evidence that her speed was excessive or had contributed to the collision.

What The Appeals Court Decided

In its November 10 judgment, the Missouri Court of Appeals upheld the $800,000 award, finding no substantial evidence that Bolandis was partly responsible for the accident.

The court also noted that Bateman had admitted failing to maintain a proper lookout before entering the road.

The Missouri Bar's case summaries for November 6-12, 2026, also listed the Bolandis case among the appellate decisions.