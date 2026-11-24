A man accused of strangling a 45-year-old woman and her eight-year-old grandson after she resisted his sexual advances was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district on Tuesday.

The murders took place on the night of November 13-14 in Kanha Nagla village. The victims were identified as Niaz Bano, and her grandson, Afnan.

The accused, identified as Azim, is a resident of the same village. He was arrested 11 days after the killings following an investigation involving several police teams.

During interrogation, Azim allegedly told police that he wanted to establish a sexual relationship with Niaz Bano and had entered her house with that intention on the night of the murders. When she resisted, he strangled her, police said.

Her grandson subsequently entered the room. Fearing that the child would reveal what had happened, the accused allegedly strangled him as well before fleeing to Delhi that night.

According to police, the accused said he was "in love" with Niaz Bano, who was his sister-in-law, and claimed they had been in a physical relationship. He also reportedly told investigators that he was having marital problems with his wife.

Niaz Bano had been living in Delhi with her sons and had returned to her village just two days before the incident. The accused allegedly followed her there.

Police said they recreated the crime scene as part of the investigation and confronted the accused with family members during questioning.

Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma confirmed that the double murder had been solved and the accused arrested. She said several police teams had been formed to investigate the killings and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the team that cracked the case. The accused was subsequently brought to the police lines and presented before the SSP.