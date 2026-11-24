Pakistan's powerful military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir's dangerous plan to redraw the maps of four primary administrative provinces -- Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan-- has started getting political heat. This week, thousands of people in Sindhi, dressed in their traditional ajrak scarves and caps, took to the streets in Karachi protesting against the proposed move to divide Sindh or create new administrative units.

The rally was organised by the Jeay Sindh Rahbar Committee in Karachi and witnessed the participation of nationalist leaders, political activists, lawyers and members of civil society, 'Pakistan Today' reported.

During the protest, the speakers reiterated their opposition to making any changes to Sindh's existing boundaries. They reportedly contended that the territorial integrity of Sindh was non-negotiable, and any decision related to the province's geographical or administrative units must be taken according to the wishes of the people.

They said that Sindh's identity was based in its history, culture and civilisation and could not be treated only as a matter of administrative convenience. They expressed opposition to the idea of holding a referendum on the creation of new provinces or administrative units, Pakistan Today reported.

The speakers also called on the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government and relevant institutions to not take decisions that could increase political tensions or create divisions within the province. They warned that any attempt to impose administrative changes without taking the consent of the people will be challenged through constitutional, legal and democratic means, including protests across the province.

Munir's Plan

The plan aims to break up the country's four provinces into a dozen or more. The proposal has been linked to the Pakistani military chief who wields real power despite a nominally superior president and prime minister, although no formal blueprint bearing his endorsement has so far been published.

The plan has been presented as an attempt to improve governance, decentralise administration and bring the state closer to its citizens. However, if implemented, experts have warned that the idea could fundamentally alter Pakistan's federal structure.

In its October 8 editorial, The Economist characterised the initiative as an attempt to fragment the political opposition and consolidate the military chief's authority.

Bhutto's Opposition

On November 17, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned that people will take up arms if Sindh province is divided by force, Pakistan-based Geo TV reported.

In an event at the Karachi Press Club, he said, "If the province is divided by force, society will be divided; it will lead to enmity, ordinary people will take up arms, and the bloodshed will not be limited to a single death."

He stated that the PPP backs the creation of new provinces as per the wishes of the people, the constitution and the law. "Where we are opposing, it is overforce and coercion. We do not want division through force," Geo TV quoted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as saying.

He said that the constitution already includes a procedure for it, and suggesting holding a referendum means looking for an unconstitutional method. He mentioned that referendums in Pakistan have been held earlier for undemocratic purposes.