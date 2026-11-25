The Punjab BJP, which has kept its doors open for leaders from other parties, has decided to entrust them with key responsibilities also ahead of the state assembly elections. The party is not only fielding a handful of Rajya Sabha MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party who have crossed over, it is also assigning significant responsibilities to them.

Some of these seven MPs have been asked to select specific Lok Sabha constituencies - out of the state's 13 - where they will oversee election management in the assembly seats under them.

Seven of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP this April. Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Vikramjit Sahney, and Rajinder Gupta switched to the BJP.

While Swati Maliwal is a Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi, the other six were elected to the Upper House from Punjab on AAP ticket.

Among them, the BJP has appointed Sandeep Pathak as a National Secretary. During the previous assembly elections, Pathak - serving as the AAP's National Organisation Secretary - played a key role in candidate selection. He still maintains close ties with current AAP MLAs and is actively working to bring several of them into the BJP fold, sources said.

The BJP also intends to deploy MPs like Harbhajan Singh and Raghav Chadha for election campaigning. Others. like Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta, and Vikramjit Sahney, will take on significant roles in election management.

The BJP has also included these MPs in various committees formed for the upcoming elections. Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, and Rajinder Gupta have been appointed as members of the Manifesto Committee.

The Punjab BJP has even formed a 'joining committee' to facilitate the induction of leaders from other political parties. Sandeep Pathak, who maintains cordial relations with AAP leaders, has been appointed as a member of this committee. Pathak has been tasked with identifying potential candidates, a process for which he is currently conducting surveys.

Besides, Ashok Mittal has been entrusted with overseeing 14 Hindu-majority assembly constituencies across the Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seats.

Rajinder Gupta has been given the responsibility for the remaining assembly segments within the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency.

Sources said the BJP has instructed these MPs to exert their full effort to ensure the party's victory in the assembly constituencies under their designated Lok Sabha seats. They have been informed that their future roles will depend on the party's performance in the constituencies they have been assigned.

These MPs have been directed to focus on election management, booth-level operations, key campaign issues, and social media outreach in these areas. They have also been tasked with arranging campaign materials and other necessary resources.