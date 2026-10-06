Peaceful Polling In Assam's Nagaon By-Election With 76% Voter Turnout

Polling in Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election remained peaceful on Tuesday, with 76 per cent voter turnout recorded.

No violence has been reported in the Lok Sabha constituency during polling hours.

Voting began at 7 am and continued till 5 pm across the eight Assembly segments under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

"Polling has been peaceful so far, as no untoward incident has been reported from any polling station in the eight assembly segments under the Lok Sabha constituency. The voting percentage was 76 per cent," said an official.

Samaguri recorded the highest turnout at 80.22 per cent, followed by Lahorighat at 78.88 per cent, Dhing at 77.93 per cent and Rupahihat at 77.67 per cent. Jagiroad recorded 76.62 per cent, Morigaon 72.85 per cent and Nagaon-Batadrava 72.01 per cent. Raha recorded the lowest turnout at 70.29 per cent.

"The Nagaon by-election has been interesting this time because all are heavyweight candidates. BJP candidate Devashis Sharma, a former IAS officer, is a very popular figure in Nagaon, while Congress candidate and former MLA Sibamoni Bora is also a known figure. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal has been the candidate from Nagaon this time. It is very interesting to see Ajmal contesting a by-election from Nagaon," said a political observer.

A total of 19.05 lakh voters, including 9.43 lakh women and 50 third-gender electors, were eligible to vote across 2,312 polling stations, including five auxiliary booths.

Counting of votes is scheduled for October 9.