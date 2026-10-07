Kareena Kapoor And Mira Rajput Together? <i>What Women Want</i> Promo Gets Fans Talking

Kareena Kapoor is back with the new season of What Women Want, and the trailer has everyone's attention. The show brings several well-known names for fun conversations, but one guest in particular is turning heads. With her brief appearance in the promo, Mira Rajput appears to have already stolen the show.

Before the trailer was released, Shahid Kapoor's wife had already shared a few pictures from the shoot on social media. She also thanked Kareena for inviting her to the show.

While the promo features only a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, it's enough to make people curious about what she discussed with Kareena.

In the trailer, Kareena Kapoor is heard telling Mira Rajput: “Everyone's very excited that you and me are sitting on this couch.”

Earlier this week, Mira Rajput posted pictures of her look from the What Women Want episode and wrote, “What women want, is to be themselves. Thanks Kareena Kapoor for having me and for being the woman you are.” Replying to the post, Kareena wrote, “So happy you came gorgeous.”

Another highlight of the promo was Kriti Sanon, who opened up about the controversy around her GIVA Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

Discussing the criticism on What Women Want, Kriti jokingly said, “I couldn't believe it that my choli had become like a 6-people panel discussion on prime-time news.” Kareena also reacted with surprise and simply replied, “I know.”

Kriti added, “What women actually want is to not be judged and for people to actually mind their own business.”

Other than Kriti Sanon and Mira Rajput, What Women Want will also see Kareena Kapoor interacting with Mickey Contractor, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Neetu Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, among others.

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