How A Rs 5 Crore Dispute Over <i>Ata Pata Laapata</i> Snowballed Into A Rs 22 Crore Burden For Rajpal Yadav

For Rajpal Yadav, Ata Pata Laapata was meant to be a comedy film that marked an important chapter in his career.

Instead, the 2012 movie became the centre of a long-running legal and financial battle that the actor says has cost him far more than the original dispute ever involved.

Appearing personally before the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a cheque-bounce case linked to the film's production, Rajpal Yadav spoke at length about the financial losses he claims to have suffered over the years. At the heart of the matter was an original financial dispute of around Rs 5 crore.

According to the actor, the fallout eventually left Rs 22 crore at stake and caused substantial damage to his career and reputation.

As per ANI, Rajpal Yadav told the bench that his financial troubles have extended well beyond this one project. "Sir, pranam karta hoon. 200-250 filmein ki hain. Pichhle 13 saal mein 200-250 crore ka nuksaan bhi kar chuka hoon. Ata Pata Laapata mein mera Rs 17 crore dooba."

The actor also claimed that Rs 17 crore of his own money remained stuck because of Ata Pata Laapata. He alleged that the film's release was severely affected following a press conference held against him.

"Mere khilaaf press conference ki gayi. Meri film ko stall kiya gaya. Woh 1,200 theatres mein release honi thi, ek theatre mein release nahin ho payi."

How A Rs 5-crore Dispute Snowballed

The legal dispute dates back to around 2010, when Rajpal Yadav borrowed approximately Rs 5 crore from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd for the production of Ata Pata Laapata, his directorial venture.

The film did not perform as expected, and the disagreement over repayment eventually resulted in cheque-bounce proceedings after cheques issued towards the repayment were allegedly dishonoured. With interest and other charges accumulating, a dispute that began with Rs 5 crore continued through the courts for years.

Rajpal Yadav described the consequences in dramatic terms while addressing the Supreme Court.

"Yeh Merchant of Venice wala case hai, huzoor. Lekin total Rs 22 crore tha. Rs 5 crore ne mere Rs 17 crore ko 2013 se mitti mein mila diya."

The actor said the original Rs 5 crore liability was later settled at Rs 8 crore.

"Rs 5 crore ka Rs 8 crore tay hua tha. Main last line bolunga."

He also maintained that he had been willing to repay the original amount much earlier, but claimed that the prolonged dispute had consequences for his career that went far beyond the money involved.

"Rs 5 crore toh main 2012 mein hi bhar raha tha. Lekin is Rs 5 crore ne mere Rs 22 crore duba diye. Pichhle 16 saal mein branding tabah hui aur meri badnami hui."

'Now I Will Drag You Through The Courts'

While recalling how the financial arrangement came about, Rajpal Yadav told the court that the complainant had been his friend when the deal was made. According to the actor, he had initially been assured that the Rs 5 crore involved was not a significant amount for the complainant.

"2012 mein mere dost the. Bole, main hazaar-dedh hazaar crore ka aadmi hoon, Rs 5 crore kahan aata hai, kahan jaata hai... Phir bole, ab tumhe Court mein ragad dunga."

What followed was a prolonged legal battle. The Delhi High Court eventually upheld Yadav's conviction in the cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to three months in prison in each of the seven cases. The court also took note of his repeated failure to fulfil payment commitments.

Rajpal Yadav subsequently approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order. The top court granted him relief while directing him to make payments towards the outstanding amount.

That relief, however, came with conditions. The Supreme Court had repeatedly pressed the actor to comply with its payment directions.

On September 15, the court gave Rajpal Yadav a final two-week opportunity to deposit Rs 2 crore and submit a concrete repayment plan. The matter returned to the court after questions were raised over his compliance with the earlier directions.

Rajpal Yadav Appears Before Supreme Court

On Wednesday, Rajpal Yadav appeared personally before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana.

He brought a demand draft of Rs 1.15 crore and assured the court that the remaining Rs 85 lakh would be arranged through the sale of an ancestral property. The prospective buyer was also present in court to demonstrate that the transaction would facilitate the payment.

Rajpal Yadav told the court that the property is worth around Rs 30 crore and is being sold to clear the outstanding liability. His counsel also assured the bench that the actor is attempting to rebuild his career, having started signing films again after years consumed by the litigation.

The court accepted the offer to make the Rs 2-crore payment.

However, the hearing was not without stern words from the bench. Justice Joymalya Bagchi warned Yadav that the three-month sentence imposed by the Delhi High Court was not necessarily the extent of the consequences he could face given his conduct in complying with the court's directions.

The judge indicated that if Rajpal Yadav's counsel sought to argue his bona fides in the matter, the court could even consider enhancing the punishment to two years.

The court, however, made it clear that it was not taking that step at this stage. Its immediate concern was to ensure that the complainant received the money due. The Supreme Court indicated that once the payment issue was addressed, it would hear Rajpal Yadav's challenge to the Delhi High Court order on the merits.

CJI Tells Rajpal Yadav To Look Ahead

Amid the serious proceedings, there was also a lighter exchange between the Chief Justice and the actor.

The CJI asked Yadav whether he was working on something new.

"Kuch naya bana rahe ho nahi?" the CJI asked.

Yadav reiterated that he had been prepared to repay the money from the beginning.

"Main 2012 mein hi bhar raha tha... Rs 5 crore ne mere Rs 22 crore dubo diye."

The CJI then encouraged the actor to move forward and return to entertaining audiences.

"Make a nice movie and entertain the people", the CJI said.

Rajpal Yadav responded by revealing that the ordeal itself had given him an idea for a film. He said he and his team had even discussed a title for the story inspired by the episode.

For an actor known largely for making audiences laugh, Ata Pata Laapata has therefore come to represent something considerably more complicated. What began as a film production financed through a Rs 5-crore loan eventually became a legal battle lasting years, with Rajpal Yadav telling the Supreme Court that the fallout affected not only his finances but also his professional reputation.

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