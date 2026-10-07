"Now It's My Turn": Rajpal Yadav To NDTV After Supreme Court Hearing In Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav recently received relief from the Supreme Court in connection with a long-running cheque bounce case involving Rs 9 crore. During the hearing, the actor deposited Rs 1.25 crore, while the court directed him to deposit the remaining amount of around Rs 85 lakh by October 13.

Following the development, Rajpal Yadav spoke exclusively to NDTV, expressing his happiness and gratitude towards the court.

Sharing his emotions during the conversation, Rajpal Yadav said, "For a very long time, I had been dreaming about this. We had a film called Jungle, which began production in 1999 and was released in 2000. There was a dialogue in it, 'Now it's my turn.'"

The actor recalled the popular dialogue from his old film, which he felt perfectly reflected his present circumstances.

Taking the thought forward with a smile, he said, "After so long, thanks to everyone. Now I can say, 'Now it's my turn!'"

When asked about the Supreme Court's decision and the hearing, the actor expressed his gratitude and said, "I am extremely thankful. All I wanted was to get an opportunity to present my side, and I was allowed to do so. I was given the opportunity to put forward my case, and for that I bow to the Supreme Court with immense respect."

Asked about the payment of the outstanding amount and the upcoming deadline, Rajpal Yadav made it clear that the court's directions would be fully complied with.

"We will do it on the 13th as well, and whatever the honourable court orders going forward, we will comply with that too. There is no difficulty from our side," he said.

Expressing complete faith in the judicial process, he added, "Whatever happens will be paramount. I believe that truth will remain truth and falsehood will remain falsehood."

During the conversation, when asked about the court's directions concerning ancestral property, the actor specially thanked his friend Anand Prakash Yadav.

"Thanks to Anand Prakash Yadav, who supported us in depositing the money on the basis of the land. I am extremely grateful to him," he said.

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