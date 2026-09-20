Assam Seeks Bengal's Support To Revamp Historic Madhupur Satra In Cooch Behar

In an interesting development of joint work between two BJP-ruled states, on Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the historic Madhupur Satra in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district to discuss a major redevelopment project for the revered site. Sarma was accompanied by West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik, along with a delegation of Assam cabinet ministers and senior officials.

This satra, or vaishnavite monastery, holds huge significance in Assam's Vaishnavite tradition, as it is associated with the final days of the great saint and social reformer, Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardeva.

Madhupur Satra is closely associated with the final phase of Srimanta Sankardeva's life and remains an important religious centre for followers of the Vaishnavite tradition.

Speaking after his visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government wants to develop Madhupur Satra on a scale comparable to Batadrava Than in Nagaon, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Sarma said the Assam government has already allocated Rs 35 crore for the development of the Satra and stressed the need for Assam and West Bengal to jointly take forward the project.

He said the development of Madhupur Satra would not only strengthen the religious and cultural importance of the site but also highlight the historical links between Assam and West Bengal.

Sarma also proposed that a delegation from West Bengal visit Batadrava Than in Assam to strengthen the connection between the two important sites associated with Sankardeva.

The Chief Minister said the development plan could also cover nearby Satras and religious sites, including Baikunthpur Satra and Baripur Satra.

Sarma, however, said the scale of the project would depend on whether additional land is made available.

He said if more land is secured, Madhupur Satra could potentially be developed as one of the major tourism destinations in North Bengal.

If additional land is not available, Sarma said the development plan would have to be prepared within the existing 16 bighas of land, roughly five acres.

Referring to West Bengal Minister Nishith Pramanik, Sarma said the development work would be taken forward jointly, with ministers and representatives from both states involved in the initiative.