Assam Singer Quits BJP After Criticising Party MLA Over Zubeen Garg

Assamese singer and composer Simanta Shekhar has resigned from the BJP and stepped down as chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation.

Simanta Shekhar announced his decision in a Facebook post on Monday, saying he had submitted his resignation to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as well as the BJP's state president.

Along with the chairmanship, Shekhar said he was also stepping down from the BJP's Assam state executive committee and giving up his primary membership of the party.

He described the decision as a personal one and said it was not prompted by any political ideology, party policy or dissatisfaction with any individual.

"I have taken this decision entirely due to deep personal reasons. It has no connection with any political ideology, policy or dissatisfaction with any individual," Shekhar said in his post.

He also said he would not join or associate himself with any political party in the future.

Thanking BJP leaders, workers and supporters, Shekhar wished the party well. He also extended his wishes to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying he hoped Assam's development journey would continue under his leadership.

Shekhar said his commitment towards Assam and the Assamese community would remain unchanged.

The resignation comes at a time when Shekhar has been publicly critical of BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Gupta over his recent remarks concerning late singer Zubeen Garg.

Gupta, the BJP MLA from Guwahati Central, had reportedly said that Zubeen Garg had sung around 3,000 songs. The remark drew criticism in Assam, particularly during the ongoing discussions and programmes around Zubeen Dibash.

Reacting to Gupta's post, Shekhar had urged the MLA to understand Garg's music and his contribution to Assamese society and culture before making public comments about him.

"First study Zubeen Garg properly, understand his music, contribution and place in Assam's society and culture. Only then come before the media and make comments," Shekhar wrote.

He further said that being a member of the BJP did not require people to endorse every statement made by a party colleague.

"You may belong to the BJP; that is your political identity. But that does not mean we have to support every ignorant or irresponsible comment made about a legend like Zubeen Garg," he said.

Shekhar also argued that discussions about Zubeen Garg's contribution to Assamese culture should be kept above political affiliations and that the late singer's stature as an artist should be treated with due respect.

While his resignation follows the public exchange over the remarks on Zubeen Garg, Shekhar's resignation statement itself does not cite that controversy as the reason for leaving the BJP or relinquishing his government post. He specifically described the decision as personal and ruled out political ideology, party policy or dissatisfaction with any individual as the reason.