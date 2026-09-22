Assam Woman Alleges Harassment, Forced Confinement By Husband, Brother-In-Law

A 29-year-old woman was rescued from a house in Assam's Bongaigaon on Tuesday after she allegedly remained confined inside the premises for several months and faced mental harassment.

The rescue operation was carried out in the presence of police and a magistrate by a team led by Assam State Commission for Women member Himani Adhikari, following a complaint by the woman's family.

The woman, identified as Sayanika Das, alleged that she had been facing problems in her marriage for some time and was subsequently subjected to mental harassment.

"I am Sayanika Das, 29. I got married to Anshuman Kalita on February 25, 2022. It was a love marriage, and both our families were involved in the marriage. There were some problems after the marriage, including arguments over household expenses," she said.

Sayanika said she later decided to look for a job because she did not want to depend financially on her family.

"I started applying for jobs because I felt uncomfortable asking my parents for money. Later, I got a job in a bank. I thought that since we had been married for only two years, I should continue building my married life," she said.

According to Sayanika, her husband was working in Tinsukia and initially agreed to her plans. She alleged that things changed after she moved for work.

"My husband told me to go to Tinsukia. After I went there, he stopped calling me and did not come to meet me. I started becoming suspicious," she alleged.

She said she later returned home unexpectedly and claimed to have found clothes and other belongings that she believed belonged to another woman.

"When I suddenly came home, I found clothes and some other objectionable items belonging to another woman. After that, I was mentally harassed," she alleged.

Sayanika named her husband Anshuman Kalita and his brother Palaban Kalita in her allegations.

Her family subsequently approached the authorities, following which the rescue operation was launched.

The woman was brought out of the house after the locked gate was opened in the presence of police and a magistrate.

The allegations made by Sayanika and her family are subject to investigation. Further details on any police action in the matter are awaited.