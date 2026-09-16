Student, 20, Found Hanging In Hostel Room At Assam's Tezpur University

A 20-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room on the Tezpur University campus in Assam this afternoon. The initial investigation suggested he died by suicide, police said.

The fifth-semester BSc student was found hanging in his room, and the door was locked from inside, according to Sonitpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barun Purkayastha.

"We received the information at around 1:30 pm, and a team of police rushed to the campus. The body was recovered by our team, and it was sent to Kanaklata Civil Hospital (KCH), where the doctors confirmed the death before the postmortem was conducted," he said.

The registrar of the university, Chandan Goswami, said that the student was a resident of Nagaon district and was pursuing BSc in the Integrated Chemistry department.

"He was sharing a room with another student who had gone to attend classes in the morning. When the roommate returned around 1:30 pm, he found the room locked from inside and, through the ventilator, saw his roommate hanging," Goswami said, adding that the police were called immediately.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, some students told the media that the student had left a diary containing a note about his life and death. Police confirmed that a diary was found but refused to share its content.

The SSP said the student's family came to Tezpur and took the body around 7 pm.

"We are investigating the matter. University authorities are cooperating with us," said Purkayastha, adding that statements of other students and staff familiar with the incident would be recorded as per the law.

The registrar said the university is organising a condolence event on the campus on Thursday.