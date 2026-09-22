World Rhino Day 2026: Assam's Zero-Poaching Success Highlighted By Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

World Rhino Day 2026: Dedicated to celebrating and raising awareness about one of the most majestic animals in the wild, World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22 every year. The day serves as a reminder about the critical threats rhinos face, including poaching and habitat loss, while recognising the efforts of individuals and organizations dedicated to protecting these majestic animals

Rhinos play a key role in landscaping as they naturally manage the grasslands, ensuring that these ecosystems are well-balanced for other species to thrive. However, rhinos are in danger. The horn of the rhino is wrongly believed by some to have medicinal properties, and this has led to rampant poaching.

The official theme for World Rhino Day 2026 is ‘Keep the Five Alive', with an associated focus on “building a future for rhinos” to raise awareness of the protection and survival of all five remaining rhinoceros species worldwide.

Assam Makes History

With Assam home to 80 per cent of the world's one-horned rhinoceros population, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday (Sep 22) highlighted that zero poaching cases were registered in the last year.

"This World Rhino Day, we let the numbers do the talking!" wrote Sarma on X (formerly Twitter).

Assam's Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that the government is committed to protecting the rhinoceros, one of the state's most cherished symbols of natural heritage.

“The Greater One-Horned Rhino is our pride and a treasured part of Assam's rich biodiversity. Under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa dangoriya, the Assam Government has continued to strengthen rhino protection, habitat conservation and anti-poaching efforts," said Mallabaruah.

World Rhino Day: History

World Rhino Day was first announced by WWF-South Africa in 2010. It was activist Lisa Jane Campbell from Zimbabwe and founder of Annamitici and Janice Brown who highlighted the plight of the rhino, which were in danger due to severe poaching at that time. There were only 30,000 rhinos alive at that time on the entire planet and hence WWF - South Africa announced World Rhino Day to create awareness about the crisis.