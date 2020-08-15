1-Year-Old Female Rhino Calf Rescued From Near Kaziranga National Park In Assam

The rhino calf was rescued from the fringe area of Kaziranga National Park today morning

A joint team of Kaziranga National Park and the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) rescued a nearly one-year-old female rhino calf from Dahgaon village in the fringe area of the national park on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the rhino calf is under observation at the CWRC, which is a jointly run wildlife care facility of the Assam Forest Department (AFD) and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

"The joint team of KNP and CWRC rescued a 1-yr-old female rhino calf from Dahgaon village, fringe area of KNP today morning. The calf is under observation at CWRC, jointly run by Assam Forest Department and WTI," the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve tweeted.

