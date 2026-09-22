West Bengal Shuts 933 Schools With Zero Student Enrolment For Up To 20 Years

The West Bengal School Education Department has permanently closed 933 primary, upper-primary, and secondary schools that, according to School Education Minister Dipak Barman, had recorded zero student enrolment for the past five to 20 years.

An order had earlier been issued to constitute a committee to explore alternative uses for the buildings and properties of the closed schools. School Education Minister Dipak Barman has now ratified the order, confirming the closure of the 933 schools with zero student enrolment.

In a video message, the School Education Minister said the initial plan was to hand over the land, grounds, and other assets of the closed schools to the government.

The decision to close more than 900 schools across the state comes amid concerns over the condition of school properties that have remained unused due to the absence of students. The government has formed a committee to assess the land, buildings, and other properties of the schools.

School Education Minister Dipak Barman said, "We have 933 schools in the state which had no enrolments of students in the past five to 20 years. Those schools have been shut. We have seen that the properties those schools have had are being damaged due to the lack of maintenance. A committee has been formed to assess the land, buildings, and other properties that those schools have."

The minister added, "Primarily, we are planning to exchange those lands for international exchange. We will hand over the land to the government."