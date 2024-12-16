Minor Changes Introduced To West Bengal Classes 11 And 12 Syllabus

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has introduced minor revisions to the syllabus for several subjects in Classes 11 and 12. These changes, based on suggestions from various stakeholders, will be effective from the next academic year. Students and teachers can access the updated syllabus by visiting the official WBCHSE website.

Subjects that have been revised include:

English (A & B)

Alternative English

Bengali (A)

Hindi (A & B)

History

Political Science

Accountancy

Costing & Taxation

Business Studies

Education

Science of Well-being

Statistics

Philosophy

Environmental Studies

Economics

Geography

Biological Science

WBCHSE President Dr (Professor) Chiranjib Bhattacharjee confirmed that these revisions will appear in the upcoming 4th edition of the syllabus book, as well as in the model question papers.

It is important to note that the changes will not impact students currently preparing for the Class 11 Semester 2 examinations.

Additionally, the WBCHSE has extended the deadline for online enrollment for the HS Exam 2025 to December 21, 2024. Meanwhile, the HS practical exams are underway and will conclude on December 20, 2024. Students who have already passed their practical exams from the previous year are exempt from retaking them.

For further updates, candidates are advised to visit the WBCHSE official website.