'Gen Z Speed': Jeet Adani Praises Himanta Sarma's Energy, Calls Assam 'Home'

Adani Group Director Jeet Adani on Saturday praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his energy, speed of decision-making and focus on executing development projects on the ground, describing his working style as "completely Gen Z".

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Adani Power's 3,200 MW thermal power project in Assam's Dhubri district, Jeet Adani said the conglomerate's experience of working in the state had been influenced by Sarma's approach to development.

"There is one specific quality of his that personally inspires me. He doesn't want to see development just sitting on paper, files, or presentations - he wants to see it on the ground, as fast as possible," Jeet Adani said.

"There is speed in his decisions, a real sense of urgency in his execution, and an incredible enthusiasm towards new ideas. Let me put it differently - Himanta Da's energy and speed are completely Gen Z," he added.

Referring to Sarma's role in monitoring projects, Jeet Adani said that "the way he works makes it feel like he is the CEO of the state."

"He keeps an eye on the progress, timeline and delivery of every single project. And it is this exact combination that is supercharging the speed of Assam's development," he said.

Jeet Adani also highlighted the changing economic landscape of the Northeast.

"Today, alongside its culture, the Northeast is emerging as a dynamic new powerhouse of economic growth, modern infrastructure and national mega-projects. And as the gateway to the Northeast, Assam is leading this change," he said.

He said work is already underway in Assam involving investments of nearly Rs 80,000 crore.

The latest major project is the 3,200 MW thermal power plant in Dhubri. The Adani Group director said that once completed the become the largest power generation asset in the Northeast.

"This project will fuel industries, give businesses the power to scale, and help bring affordable electricity to homes," he said.

He added that around 4,500 locals had already been hired through four to five job drives conducted by the group, while Adani Group businesses in Assam are expected to generate around 40,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

He said the group was developing Guwahati Airport City as a mixed-use commercial hub, with two hotels planned in the first phase along with retail, food, beverage and entertainment facilities.

"I truly believe that in the coming years, Assam won't just generate energy for its own needs - it will become a major energy hub, powering the security of the entire nation. You could say that Assam has the potential to become the 'Battery of India'," he said.

Jeet Adani also highlighted the Adani Foundation's work in Assam, including flood relief operations in Sivasagar and Dhemaji and community initiatives in Kamrup covering education, healthcare, livelihoods and skill development.

"Assam is no longer just a project destination on a map - it is our home, and its people are like our own," he said.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)