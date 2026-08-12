Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The inquiry committee report into allegations against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament today. Removal proceedings were initiated against Justice Varma following the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash at his official residence.
The report by a three-member inquiry panel examined the allegations levelled against the former judge. The probe panel was constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 15, 2025, under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, after 146 MPs submitted a notice of motion seeking Justice Varma's removal.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates:
Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: Congress' Manickam Tagore Moves Adjournment Motion In Over Alleged Temple Donation Irregularities
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday gave notice of an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged theft, misappropriation and irregular handling of temple donations and valuables across the country.
In his notice, Tagore said recent reports of alleged irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have raised concerns among devotees and the public.
He said reported lapses in security and cash-counting procedures have raised questions over accountability and supervision.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Investigation Into Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Row
The then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, formed a three-member committee of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court judge Justice Anu Sivaraman to probe the incident.
The Delhi High Court Chief Justice for the time being was asked not to assign any judicial work to Justice Yashwant Varma.
On late March 22, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya submitted the report on the Supreme Court website in an unprecedented move by the top court in the interest of transparency.
The report also included Justice Varma's response to the allegation and documents linked to the matter.
Justice Varma had strongly refuted allegations that a huge pile of cash was found at his house.
On March 23, Justice Varma, who was appointed the Delhi High Court judge in October 2021, was removed from active duty.
The Supreme Court, during its meetings held on March 20 and 24, decided to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: How Cash Was Found At Justice Yashwant Varma's House
A huge row erupted after a pile of unaccounted cash was found at the then Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma's official bungalow in the capital on March 14, during the Holi break.
The money was discovered after a fire broke out in the building and family members of the judge - who was not in Delhi at the time - called emergency services, who then called the police.
Inquiry Report On Justice Yashwant Varma's Cash Row To Be Tabled In Parliament Today
The inquiry committee report into allegations against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Removal proceedings were initiated against Justice Varma following the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash at his official residence.
According to the list of business for August 12, the Secretary-General will lay the "Report, Volumes 1 and 2 (English and Hindi versions) of the Inquiry Committee" along with oral and documentary evidence recorded during the inquiry.
Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: The Mines And Minerals (Development And Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 To Be Moved In Lok Sabha
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will move The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.