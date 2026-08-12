The then Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, formed a three-member committee of Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court judge Justice Anu Sivaraman to probe the incident.

The Delhi High Court Chief Justice for the time being was asked not to assign any judicial work to Justice Yashwant Varma.

On late March 22, Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya submitted the report on the Supreme Court website in an unprecedented move by the top court in the interest of transparency.

The report also included Justice Varma's response to the allegation and documents linked to the matter.

Justice Varma had strongly refuted allegations that a huge pile of cash was found at his house.

On March 23, Justice Varma, who was appointed the Delhi High Court judge in October 2021, was removed from active duty.

The Supreme Court, during its meetings held on March 20 and 24, decided to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court.