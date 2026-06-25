School Assembly News Headlines (June 26): Top National, International, Sports News

Today's News Headlines: Here are the top headlines for June 26. At home, big business and big politics made news: Amazon's CEO met Prime Minister Modi with a plan to invest $48 billion in India, trade talks with the US edge closer, and courts and investigators remain in the spotlight after high-profile legal and probe updates. Around the world, powerful earthquakes and record-breaking heat grabbed global attention, while dramatic political and corporate shifts kept headlines turning. On the sports front, history and spectacle ruled: from Ronaldo and Messi moments to World Cup records and surprising selection decisions.

Top National News

Amazon CEO Meets PM Modi, To Invest $48 Billion In India Over 4 Years

India-US Trade Deal "Close", Tariff Edge Over Competitors Key: Piyush Goyal

Iran Oil Minister Meets Hardeep Puri, Discusses Enhancing Energy Cooperation

Passport Valid Document For Voter Roll Revision: Election Commission

"Who Tied Hands Of CBI?" Court Slams Probe Agency Over RG Kar Investigation

Death Count In Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Rises To 11

Delhi High Court Allows 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor To End 28-Week Pregnancy

Talking To A Man At Night No Grounds To Question Woman's Character: Court

BJP Announces New Uttar Pradesh Office Bearers Ahead Of 2027 Elections

Bangladeshi Man Without Valid Documents Arrested In Kerala

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Regret In Defamation Case Filed By Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Son

Gujarat Man Loses Rs 6,00,000 In 'APK' Fraud, Jharkhand-Based Gang Arrested

Top International News

Venezuela Hit By Twin Earthquakes: Strongest In Over A Century

"Don't Even Know How Long It Lasted": Venezuela Residents Recount Earthquake

Europe Becomes World's Fastest-Warming Continent As Heatwaves Disrupt Daily Life

"Jews Sick Of You": Book Reveals Trump's Outburst At Netanyahu In 2025 Call

Musk 'Poorer' By $363 Billion After SpaceX Wipeout, Loses Trillionaire Tag

Mossad Planned Attack On Asim Munir In Switzerland, Analyst Claims

Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued

Gen Z In UK Are Earning More Than Millennials In Early Stages Of Career

Chinese Man Caught Breeding 300 Pythons In Flat After Power Bill Shock

Top Sports News

Rs 6.73 Crore: FIFA World Cup Trophy's Gold Worth Doubles

History In Gold: Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup 'Record' Honoured With Special-Edition Boots

'We Shut Up Big Mouths': South Africa's World Cup Coach Hugo Broos After Win Over South Korea

Lionel Messi's Argentina Teammates Celebrate His Birthday With Heartfelt Gesture

'Punished For Winning Group': Germany Coach Drops Bombshell At FIFA World Cup 2026

Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa Becomes First Goalkeeper To Feature In Six FIFA World Cups

BCCI Sent Clear Message: "Selection Shouldn't Be About What's Best For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma"

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Have Separate Changing Room During England Series