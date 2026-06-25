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School Assembly News Headlines (June 26): Top National, International, Sports News

Around the world, powerful earthquakes and record-breaking heat grabbed global attention, while dramatic political and corporate shifts kept headlines turning.

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School Assembly News Headlines (June 26): Top National, International, Sports News
On the sports front, history and spectacle ruled: from Ronaldo and Messi.

Today's News Headlines: Here are the top headlines for June 26. At home, big business and big politics made news: Amazon's CEO met Prime Minister Modi with a plan to invest $48 billion in India, trade talks with the US edge closer, and courts and investigators remain in the spotlight after high-profile legal and probe updates. Around the world, powerful earthquakes and record-breaking heat grabbed global attention, while dramatic political and corporate shifts kept headlines turning. On the sports front, history and spectacle ruled: from Ronaldo and Messi moments to World Cup records and surprising selection decisions.

Top National News

  • Amazon CEO Meets PM Modi, To Invest $48 Billion In India Over 4 Years
  • India-US Trade Deal "Close", Tariff Edge Over Competitors Key: Piyush Goyal
  • Iran Oil Minister Meets Hardeep Puri, Discusses Enhancing Energy Cooperation
  • Passport Valid Document For Voter Roll Revision: Election Commission
  • "Who Tied Hands Of CBI?" Court Slams Probe Agency Over RG Kar Investigation
  • Death Count In Tamil Nadu Ammonia Gas Leak Rises To 11
  • Delhi High Court Allows 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor To End 28-Week Pregnancy
  • Talking To A Man At Night No Grounds To Question Woman's Character: Court
  • BJP Announces New Uttar Pradesh Office Bearers Ahead Of 2027 Elections
  • Bangladeshi Man Without Valid Documents Arrested In Kerala
  • Rahul Gandhi Expresses Regret In Defamation Case Filed By Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Son
  • Gujarat Man Loses Rs 6,00,000 In 'APK' Fraud, Jharkhand-Based Gang Arrested

Top International News

  • Venezuela Hit By Twin Earthquakes: Strongest In Over A Century
  • "Don't Even Know How Long It Lasted": Venezuela Residents Recount Earthquake
  • Europe Becomes World's Fastest-Warming Continent As Heatwaves Disrupt Daily Life
  • "Jews Sick Of You": Book Reveals Trump's Outburst At Netanyahu In 2025 Call
  • Musk 'Poorer' By $363 Billion After SpaceX Wipeout, Loses Trillionaire Tag
  • Mossad Planned Attack On Asim Munir In Switzerland, Analyst Claims
  • Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued
  • Gen Z In UK Are Earning More Than Millennials In Early Stages Of Career
  • Chinese Man Caught Breeding 300 Pythons In Flat After Power Bill Shock

Top Sports News

  • Rs 6.73 Crore: FIFA World Cup Trophy's Gold Worth Doubles
  • History In Gold: Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup 'Record' Honoured With Special-Edition Boots
  • 'We Shut Up Big Mouths': South Africa's World Cup Coach Hugo Broos After Win Over South Korea
  • Lionel Messi's Argentina Teammates Celebrate His Birthday With Heartfelt Gesture
  • 'Punished For Winning Group': Germany Coach Drops Bombshell At FIFA World Cup 2026
  • Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa Becomes First Goalkeeper To Feature In Six FIFA World Cups
  • BCCI Sent Clear Message: "Selection Shouldn't Be About What's Best For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma"
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Have Separate Changing Room During England Series
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