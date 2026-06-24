School Assembly News Headlines (June 25): Top National, World, Sports News

From extreme weather warnings at home to headline-making politics.
School Assembly News Headlines (June 25): Time for today's quick news roundup. From extreme weather warnings at home to headline-making politics and edge-of-your-seat sports, today's news headlines paint a fast-moving picture of the world. In India, drought risk spreads across hundreds of districts as El Niño tightens its grip, while a dramatic warehouse collapse in Kolkata and a court order in Kerala keep communities on alert.
Abroad, high-stakes court and diplomatic moves ripple from the US to Tehran and Beijing. On the field, World Cup drama and cricket revelations keep fans talking, with heroes, heartbreak and surprise upsets.
Top National News
- 315 Districts Across India At High Risk Due To Rainfall Deficit, El Nino
- 24x7 Control Room, Relief Camps: Delhi's New Plan To Prevent Flood
- Oath Invalid, Kerala Court Orders Fresh Swearing-In For 20 BJP Councillors
- Air India Delhi-Amritsar Flight Briefly Enters Pak Airspace, Probe On
- 3 Killed, 40 Feared Trapped As Warehouse Roof Collapses In Kolkata
- Non-Tariff Barriers, Market Access: India, US Review Core Trade Pact Issues
- Cop Stops Commuters Just On Time, Prevents Tragedy During Sikkim Landslide
- Man Stabbed To Death In Moving Mumbai Local Train After Row Over Closing Door
- 'Starmer's Exit Won't Affect India-UK Trade Pact': City of London Corporation Policy Chief
Top International News
- US Supreme Court Ruling Eases Deportation Rules For Green Card Holders
- Trump, JD Vance Call Iran Deal A Payday For US Farmers, Tehran Denies It
- UK's Keir Starmer Leaves Without Managing To Explain What He Stood For
- 'Deal To End War Is A Declaration Of US Defeat': Top Iranian Negotiator
- Indian Man Jailed In Singapore For 6 Months Over Harassing Air Hostess
- China Can Target People Outside Its Borders Under New Ethnic Unity Law
Top Sports News
- Iran's 'Fair Play' Plea Heard By US, FIFA World Cup Stay Restrictions Eased
- FIFA World Cup Day 13 Results And Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Back', England Frustrated By Ghana
- Tragedy In Shoaib Akhtar's Family, Pakistan Great's Elder Brother Dies
- "He Was My Captain": Axar Patel On Rishabh Pant's Return To Delhi Capitals
- "Greg Chappell Wanted To Coach KKR With Me As Captain": Sourav Ganguly's Stunning Revelation
- Setback For Virat Kohli In ICC ODI Rankings, Shubman Gill Makes Huge Leap
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