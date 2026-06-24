School Assembly News Headlines (June 25): Top National, World, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (June 25): Time for today's quick news roundup. From extreme weather warnings at home to headline-making politics and edge-of-your-seat sports, today's news headlines paint a fast-moving picture of the world. In India, drought risk spreads across hundreds of districts as El Niño tightens its grip, while a dramatic warehouse collapse in Kolkata and a court order in Kerala keep communities on alert.

Abroad, high-stakes court and diplomatic moves ripple from the US to Tehran and Beijing. On the field, World Cup drama and cricket revelations keep fans talking, with heroes, heartbreak and surprise upsets.

Top National News

315 Districts Across India At High Risk Due To Rainfall Deficit, El Nino

24x7 Control Room, Relief Camps: Delhi's New Plan To Prevent Flood

Oath Invalid, Kerala Court Orders Fresh Swearing-In For 20 BJP Councillors

Air India Delhi-Amritsar Flight Briefly Enters Pak Airspace, Probe On

3 Killed, 40 Feared Trapped As Warehouse Roof Collapses In Kolkata

Non-Tariff Barriers, Market Access: India, US Review Core Trade Pact Issues

Cop Stops Commuters Just On Time, Prevents Tragedy During Sikkim Landslide

Man Stabbed To Death In Moving Mumbai Local Train After Row Over Closing Door

'Starmer's Exit Won't Affect India-UK Trade Pact': City of London Corporation Policy Chief

Top International News

US Supreme Court Ruling Eases Deportation Rules For Green Card Holders

Trump, JD Vance Call Iran Deal A Payday For US Farmers, Tehran Denies It

UK's Keir Starmer Leaves Without Managing To Explain What He Stood For

'Deal To End War Is A Declaration Of US Defeat': Top Iranian Negotiator

Indian Man Jailed In Singapore For 6 Months Over Harassing Air Hostess

China Can Target People Outside Its Borders Under New Ethnic Unity Law

Top Sports News