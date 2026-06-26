After Divorce From Bharat Takhtani, Esha Deol Says She Is 'Missing Love'

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, who announced their separation on February 7, 2024, called it quits after 12 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. In a recent conversation, Esha Deol spoke about being hopeful of finding love again and how she misses it in her life.

What's Happening

Appearing on a podcast by Curly Tales, Esha Deol said, "I think love and romance are the most important things in a person's life, which I am currently missing. I love to be romantic. I am a complete rom-com person. I love love songs and I love love stories."

She continued, "No, these things don't change. Breakups happen. I have had boyfriends in the past whom I broke up with. These things happen, but that doesn't dilute my ultimate idea of love. We all grew up seeing the unconditional love between Hema ji and Dharmendra ji."

She concluded by saying that, although separation is never easy, Bharat Takhtani and she were aware that as public figures they would have to go through a certain phase and handle it with dignity.

Background

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani married in 2012 and announced their separation in 2024 after 11 years of marriage. While they did not disclose the reason behind their split, the couple released a joint statement confirming that the decision was taken "mutually and amicably."

Their statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected." The two share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

In September, Esha spoke about co-parenting with Bharat, emphasising the importance of maturity and prioritising their children's well-being.

"It's just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change. And if it doesn't work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon you, especially when you have children, the two mature individuals must take it upon them to work out in another dynamic but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that's exactly what Bharat and I do," she told the YouTube channel Mamaraazzi.

Meanwhile, Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani has found love again in entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. The businessman confirmed his relationship with an Instagram post. Sharing a PDA-filled picture with Meghna, Bharat wrote, "Welcome to my family." He also used the hashtag, "It's official."

Meghna also shared a picture with Bharat on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, the duo was seen sitting near the Origen de las Carreteras Radiales, a plaque in Madrid, Spain.

The caption read, "The journey starts here."

ALSO READ | Esha Deol Says She Isn't A 'Single Mom', Credits Ex Bharat Takhtani For Co-Parenting As A 'Team'