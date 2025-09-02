After Confirming Relationship, Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Shares New Pic With Meghna Lakhani

Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani is in headlines for his rumoured relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. He shared a new picture with Meghna and other friends on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "That's how we roll. Friends forever." He also added the hashtag #Dubaifamily to his post.

What's Happening

In the picture, Bharat is seen making a goofy face while Meghna poses behind him.

This post has gained the Internet's attention after Bharat Takhtani shared a loved-up picture with Meghna a couple of days ago.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, "Welcome to the family, it's official."

Background

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, on February 7, called it quits after 12 years of their marriage. Their statement read, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout."

During a recent interview with The Quint, Esha Deol shared she has always ensured that the changing equation between the husband and the wife can't affect their children's wellbeing.

"When kids are involved, it is important to let your ego aside and have the threshold. At the end of the day, we are parents to these beautiful kids. Let's give them the best and that's when I think, when you decide to do that, when you are like that, the other person... he or she has to melt, if it's possible. And you change the roles. And you co-parent," Esha told The Quint.

Esha also emphasized that the parents need to portray themselves as a "unit" for the sake of their children.

"For your kids, you have to be a unit. That unit can't break. Maybe the other unit has broken but for your kids, be that one unit. I feel it is very difficult for many but if you try, I think, keep trying. Don't give up on that," she said.

Esha and Bharat are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. While Radhya was born in 2017, they welcomed Miraya in 2019.