After Watching Sunny Deol's <i>Border 2</i>, Esha Deol's Message To Big Brother: "You Are The Best"

You can call it a sheer coincidence or irony. Sunny Deol and his step-sisters Esha and Ahana made a rare public appearance together on Sunday (January 25). Their joint appearance came on the day Dharmendra received the Padma Vibhushan honour (posthumous). The pictures were clicked as Esha and Ahana watched Sunny's latest offering, Border 2, in theatres on Sunday.

Sharing the pictures on her feed, Esha Deol mentioned the reason for the dual celebrations.

Esha wrote: "Happy Republic Day. Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award and Border 2 - you must watch it with your family. We watched the film last night."

Tagging Sunny Deol, she wrote: "You are the best."

Tagging the rest of the cast, Esha wrote: "Fantastic salute."

Photos of Esha and Sunny Deol together also put to rest the rumours of a rift that had dominated headlines since Dharmendra's death in November last year.

Take a look at what Esha posted here:

Earlier, Esha's mother Hema Malini reacted to the ongoing rumours of a rift with the Deols after they hosted two separate prayer meets for Dharmendra.

Addressing the buzz once more, Hema Malini told The Indian Express: "It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don't know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It's my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That's it."

"I don't have anything more to say about this. I don't know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use others' grief to write a few articles. That is why I don't answer (such speculation)," Hema Malini added.

Dharmendra died on November 24 at his Mumbai residence. Following his death, the Deol brothers hosted a prayer meet in a Mumbai hotel. Later, Hema Malini, along with her two daughters, hosted a prayer meet in Delhi.

Speaking of Border 2, Sunny Deol's film set the box office on fire. After the opening weekend, the film minted ₹121 crore.