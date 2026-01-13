Hema Malini On Rumoured Rift With Sunny-Bobby Deol: "People Want Gossip. Why Should I Answer Them?"

The interpersonal dynamics of the Deol family keep fans intrigued even after Dharmendra's death. On November 24, Dharmendra died at his Mumbai residence. Three days later, the Deol brothers hosted a prayer meet at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel. Hema Malini and her daughters—Esha and Ahana—didn't attend the prayer meet. Hema Malini arranged a Gita path at her home on the same day. Two weeks later, Hema Malini hosted a separate prayer meet in Delhi.

The separate prayer meets raised fans' eyebrows and triggered speculation about a possible rift.

Addressing the buzz one more time, Hema Malini told The Indian Express, "It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don't know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It's my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That's it."

"I don't have anything more to say about this. I don't know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use others' grief to write a few articles. That is why I don't answer (such speculation)," Hema Malini added.

A couple of days ago, during an interview with The Times of India, Hema Malini addressed the issue directly and clarified her stance.

"Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai. We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meet at my home because my group of people are different. Then, I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to keep a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field. Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are mad about him. So, I kept a prayer meeting there as well. I am happy with what I did," Hema Malini told the publication.

At the Deols' prayer meet, Salman Khan, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and many other celebrities marked their presence. The Delhi prayer meet, held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, was attended by Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Om Birla, Kangana Ranaut, Ranjit, Anil Sharma, and other politicians and film personalities.

At the Delhi prayer meet, Hema Malini became emotional while recalling days of togetherness with the late actor.