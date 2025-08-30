Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Finds Love Again A Year After Divorce, Shares Pic With Mystery Woman: "Welcome To The Family"

Esha Deol's ex-husband and businessman Bharat Takhtani has found love again.

What's Happening

Bharat Takhtani recently took to social media and shared a PDA-filled picture with a mystery woman.

In the picture, the businessman is seen holding the woman named Meghna Lakhani close.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, "Welcome to the family, it's official."

The woman named Meghna Lakhani also re-shared the picture on Instagram.

Background

Bharat and Esha married in 2012 but parted ways in 2024 after 11 years of marriage. At the time, they issued a joint statement announcing their separation. "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected," the statement read. The two share two daughters, Radhya (6) and Miraya (4).

Following their split, reports suggested that Esha's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, was not entirely happy with her decision and wished she would reconsider. A source cited by Bollywood Life said, "No parents can be happy seeing their children's family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It's not that he is against his daughter's decision to get separated but wants her to rethink over it."

The insider further claimed that Dharmendra was worried about the impact of the separation on the children. "He is indeed sad, and that's the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should," the source added.