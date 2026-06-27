Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay And Rajinikanth Pay Last Respects To K Bhagyaraj

Legendary Tamil director and screenplay writer K Bhagyaraj died on Saturday at the age of 73. Reports of his death plunged the entire Tamil film industry into gloom, with various stars paying their last respects to the veteran filmmaker.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and superstar Rajinikanth were seen offering their condolences to Bhagyaraj's family. Photos from the venue showed Chief Minister Vijay paying floral tributes to Bhagyaraj before offering condolences to the late filmmaker's wife, former actor Poornima Bhagyaraj and their children.

In another video, Rajinikanth was seen arriving at the venue surrounded by fans who gathered to bid farewell to one of the Tamil film industry's legendary filmmakers. Rajinikanth made his way through the crowds and paid his respects to the late filmmaker and met the grieving family members.

As per IANS, Bhagyaraj complained of chest pain early in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. The filmmaker suffered a major cardiac arrest. Bhagyaraj's demise comes only 17 days after the death of his mentor K Bharathiraja, another iconic figure in the Tamil film industry.

Born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, he began his career in the film industry as an assistant to Bharathiraja before emerging as one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated writer-directors. Over the years, he had directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 films.

Some of his best work includes Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhaanai Mudichu, Thooral Ninnu Pochu, Darling Darling Darling, Idhu Namma Aalu, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Mouna Geethangal, and Rudra, among others. Many of his films were dubbed or remade in several other languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Oriya.

He is survived by his wife, former actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj. Bhagyaraj's funeral is being held with state honours at Chennai's Besant Nagar crematorium.