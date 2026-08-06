"Divine Grace": When Rajinikanth's Wife Spoke About Feeling An Instant Connection With Him Before Marriage

Rajinikanth needs no introduction. He has ruled Tamil cinema for decades and continues to enjoy unmatched stardom. However, he has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight. Rajinikanth married Latha on February 27, 1981, and their first meeting was nothing short of filmy.

The Jailer actor's love story began when he met his future wife during an interview for a college magazine. At the time, Rajinikanth was shooting for Thillu Mullu and was scheduled to give an interview to Chennai's Ethiraj College. It was Latha Rangachari, then a young literature student, who interviewed him.

In an old interview with Thanthi TV, Latha recalled the moment she first saw him. She said, "When he was walking down the stairs to meet me for an interview, I knew there was something about him... about us. I felt I had known him for a really long time."

She added, "I was the cultural secretary in my college, and I had the opportunity to interview him for our college magazine. Ours was a movie-loving family, and we used to watch all good films. Right from the time of Sivaji sir, MGR sir, Jaishankar sir and Ravichandran sir, to the newer generation of Kamal Haasan sir and, of course, Rajinikanth too, we used to watch a lot of films."

Recalling how she felt drawn towards him even before meeting him, Latha said, "I had a premonition about him. There was something in my mind gravitating me towards him. I just wanted to see him."

Revealing how her father had once predicted Rajinikanth's future, she said, "After watching Moondru Mudichu, he came home and said, 'Mark my words, he will go places.' And he genuinely enjoyed watching him on screen."

In the same interview, Latha also spoke about Rajinikanth's style quotient. She said, "Of course, there was the style quotient, but he performed in a way that you could actually enjoy the portrayal of a villain. I liked his speed a lot."

Latha first saw Rajinikanth at actor Sowcar Janaki's house during the shooting of K. Balachander's Thillu Mullu.

"Before the meeting, I did a small prayer at home and made a mental pact with Lord Krishna. I said, 'I don't know why you are sending me to him, but I am going.' In fact, I had just tonsured my head in Tirupati, and my hair was just growing back."

Speaking about their first meeting during the interview, she added, "It wasn't love at first sight. It was as though we knew each other very well from the very first moment. I had no fear. In fact, it was the day he had bought the house in Poes Garden, and it was also the premiere of his film, Kaali. He invited me to watch the film. As the interview progressed, it became less about questions and answers regarding his career and more about understanding each other. I think he felt the same... a sense of closeness. I'd call it divine grace."

Rajinikanth and Latha have been setting major couple goals ever since their marriage. They are proud parents to two daughters, Aishwaryaa and Soundarya.



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