School Assembly News Headlines (June 24): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

On the world stage, leaders are talking trade and diplomacy, while students are celebrating winners.
School Assembly News Headlines (June 24): From a brand-new airport opening that will make travel easier, to a powerful court reminder that clean drinking water is a basic right, here is a quick tour of what's happening across India and the world, from politics to sports and education. On the world stage, leaders are talking trade and diplomacy, while students and schools are celebrating top exam winners and clever ideas like mobile classrooms.
In sports, there's drama, big team moves, and inspiring stories of dedication. With these top headlines today, let us also remember Indians who lost their lives abroad and students who were caught in the Lucknow fire horror.
Top National News
- Adani Mundra Airport Begins Commercial Ops, Inaugural Flight Lands From Goa
- "Very Unfortunate": India Condoles Death Of 12 Indians In Qatar Gas Plant Explosion
- 'Access To Drinking Water A Right': Bombay High Court Flags Scarcity In Maharashtra
- Truck Falls In River After Bridge Collapses In Himachal, Driver Safe
- "I Felt Jumping Was Only Option": Survivor Recounts Lucknow Fire Horror
- Trinamool Expels 8 Leaders, Including Firhad Hakim, As Rift Deepens
- India, Israel Identify New Defence Projects To Build Joint Resilience
- CBI Arrests Senior Haryana IAS Officer In Rs 60-Crore IDFC First Scam
- Google Restores Telegram After Temporary Ban Over NEET Paper Leak Ends
- Lakhs Of Devotees Turn Up For Ambubachi Mela At Kamakhya Temple
Top International News
- India, US Hold Ministerial-Level Trade Pact Talks
- Hormuz In Focus As Marco Rubio To Visit Gulf Countries From Tomorrow
- US Lifts Oil Sanctions On Iran Till August 21 As Deal Talks Continue
- Bill To Ban Horse Carriages In New York Renamed After Indian Victim
- JD Vance Says US May Unfreeze Some Iranian Assets, Hints At Successful Deal
- US To Ensure Any Unfrozen Iranian Funds Won't Finance Terrorism: JD Vance
- Hormuz Ship Traffic Highest Since Start Of Middle East War: Report
- Tarique Rahman Begins China Visit, Teesta Project Talks On The Agenda
- Damage To Buildings Estimated At $1.38 Billion In Latest Israel-Lebanon War
- 2 Children Found Dead In Car In France As Europe Sizzles Under Heatwave
- Ray-Ban Heir Escalates Fight For Control Of Family's $11.5 Billion Fortune
Top Education News
- Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's Daughter Devina Tops CUET-UG 2026
- Ranchi's Avni Kejriwal Scores 500/500, Becomes National Topper After CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results
- Dharmendra Pradhan Says NTA Pulled off Re-Exam In 38 Days, Far Ahead Of Usual 6-Month Timeline
- NEET Paper Leak: 'Some Teachers Turned Predators,' Dharmendra Pradhan Tells NDTV
- 'School On Wheels': Gujarat Converts 28 Retired Buses Into Mobile Classrooms For Children
- TISS To Release First Merit List For CUET PG Admissions On June 24
- Delhi University PG Admission: Round 2 Of Seat Allocation Begins
Top Sports News
- Rishabh Pant Takes Stunning Pay-Cut To Rejoin Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav Traded To LSG
- PBKS Star Suryansh Shedge Earns India Call-Up, Replaces Reddy In T20Is vs Ireland, England
- Cristiano Ronaldo Haunted By Horrible Stat Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash Against Uzbekistan
- "There're Kids In Our Families Too": R Ashwin Bats For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Criticism Over Fight
- "Mother Sold Her Jewellery To Buy Me Cricket Kit, Want To Give Something Back": Kranti Gaud
- "I Have Zero Goals In World Cups": Zlatan Ibrahimovic Trolls Himself, Bows Down To Lionel Messi
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