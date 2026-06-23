School Assembly News Headlines (June 24): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (June 24): From a brand-new airport opening that will make travel easier, to a powerful court reminder that clean drinking water is a basic right, here is a quick tour of what's happening across India and the world, from politics to sports and education. On the world stage, leaders are talking trade and diplomacy, while students and schools are celebrating top exam winners and clever ideas like mobile classrooms.

In sports, there's drama, big team moves, and inspiring stories of dedication. With these top headlines today, let us also remember Indians who lost their lives abroad and students who were caught in the Lucknow fire horror.

Top National News

Adani Mundra Airport Begins Commercial Ops, Inaugural Flight Lands From Goa

"Very Unfortunate": India Condoles Death Of 12 Indians In Qatar Gas Plant Explosion

'Access To Drinking Water A Right': Bombay High Court Flags Scarcity In Maharashtra

Truck Falls In River After Bridge Collapses In Himachal, Driver Safe

"I Felt Jumping Was Only Option": Survivor Recounts Lucknow Fire Horror

Trinamool Expels 8 Leaders, Including Firhad Hakim, As Rift Deepens

India, Israel Identify New Defence Projects To Build Joint Resilience

CBI Arrests Senior Haryana IAS Officer In Rs 60-Crore IDFC First Scam

Google Restores Telegram After Temporary Ban Over NEET Paper Leak Ends

Lakhs Of Devotees Turn Up For Ambubachi Mela At Kamakhya Temple

Top International News

India, US Hold Ministerial-Level Trade Pact Talks

Hormuz In Focus As Marco Rubio To Visit Gulf Countries From Tomorrow

US Lifts Oil Sanctions On Iran Till August 21 As Deal Talks Continue

Bill To Ban Horse Carriages In New York Renamed After Indian Victim

JD Vance Says US May Unfreeze Some Iranian Assets, Hints At Successful Deal

US To Ensure Any Unfrozen Iranian Funds Won't Finance Terrorism: JD Vance

Hormuz Ship Traffic Highest Since Start Of Middle East War: Report

Tarique Rahman Begins China Visit, Teesta Project Talks On The Agenda

Damage To Buildings Estimated At $1.38 Billion In Latest Israel-Lebanon War

2 Children Found Dead In Car In France As Europe Sizzles Under Heatwave

Ray-Ban Heir Escalates Fight For Control Of Family's $11.5 Billion Fortune

Top Education News

Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's Daughter Devina Tops CUET-UG 2026

Ranchi's Avni Kejriwal Scores 500/500, Becomes National Topper After CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Results

Dharmendra Pradhan Says NTA Pulled off Re-Exam In 38 Days, Far Ahead Of Usual 6-Month Timeline

NEET Paper Leak: 'Some Teachers Turned Predators,' Dharmendra Pradhan Tells NDTV

'School On Wheels': Gujarat Converts 28 Retired Buses Into Mobile Classrooms For Children

TISS To Release First Merit List For CUET PG Admissions On June 24

Delhi University PG Admission: Round 2 Of Seat Allocation Begins

Top Sports News