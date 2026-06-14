School Assembly News Headlines (June 15): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (June 15): Big stories coming from India and around the world today with politics, education, and sports. Leaders call India an innovation hub while Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes stronger global ties. And on the field, World Cup shocks and controversy, from Morocco's historic lineup to disputed refereeing and a tense Pakistan-India toss moment, here's all you need to know.

Internationally, crises and diplomacy collide: a major warehouse fire chokes California, tension flares in the Middle East, and world leaders weigh in on oil, defence and family-friendly airline rules. In the education sector, the headlines are packed: NEET re‑exam updates and arrests over fake papers, IITs widening admission channels to include sports, arts and olympiads, new fellowship openings, and Odisha announcing free schooling from kindergarten to postgrad.

Top National News

"India Is Country Of Innovation:" France's Macron At 'Bharat Innovates' Event

PM Modi In Slovakia 33 Years After Ties Forged, Focus On Stronger Relations

India Now Acts As Solution Contributor Rather Than Consumer: PM Modi

Indian Army's New Uniform Code: British Era Customs Banned, No Use Of 'Royal'

Delhi Police To Hold 'Thana Divas' For Public Grievances Every Saturday

Yogi Adityanath Condemns Trolling Of Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter, Orders FIR

Top International News

"Bought Under Price Cap": Finland Minister Backs India On Russia Oil Purchase

Air In California Turns Toxic As Huge Warehouse Fire Burns For 3rd Day

Israeli Air Force Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters In Beirut

Trump May Discuss Hormuz Demining Efforts At G7 Amid Signs Of Peace Deal

EU To Bar Airlines From Charging Parents To Sit With Children

UK Defence Minister Resigns, Criticises Starmer's Plans To Keep Nation Safe

Top Education News

4 Arrested In Bihar For Selling Fake NEET Re-Exam Question Papers

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Admit Card Released At neet.nta.nic.in

IITs Expand Admission Criteria Beyond JEE: Seats For Sports, Fine Arts, Culture And Olympiad

CBSE To Supreme Court: Policy In Progress To Declare Class 12 Results For Private Students In Gulf

IIT Kanpur Opens Olympiad Channel For BTech, BS Admissions 2026

IIT Madras Opens Applications For US-India TRUST Fellowship 2026-27

From Kindergarten To Postgraduation: Odisha Government Announces Free Education

IISc Bengaluru Invites Applications For US-India Trust Fellowship

Railway Minister Says All Departmental Exams Now In Computer-Based Test Mode

Top Sports News