At least 14 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. Several people were trapped as the blaze spread rapidly, with some students seen jumping from the first floor in desperate attempts to escape.

The fire, which raged for over an hour, was eventually brought under control, after which authorities recovered at least 14 bodies from the site.

The building, located in a busy commercial area, also houses a pet shop and other stores. Eyewitnesses said chaos unfolded as flames engulfed the coaching centre, and visuals showed a man falling while trying to flee the blaze.

Here Are The Live Updates On Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire: