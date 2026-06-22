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At least 14 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. Several people were trapped as the blaze spread rapidly, with some students seen jumping from the first floor in desperate attempts to escape.

The fire, which raged for over an hour, was eventually brought under control, after which authorities recovered at least 14 bodies from the site.

The building, located in a busy commercial area, also houses a pet shop and other stores. Eyewitnesses said chaos unfolded as flames engulfed the coaching centre, and visuals showed a man falling while trying to flee the blaze.

Here Are The Live Updates On Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire:

Jun 22, 2026 17:58 (IST)
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Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Those Found Responsible With No Leniency: Brajesh Pathak

Jun 22, 2026 17:52 (IST)
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"Saw Bodies With My Own Eyes": UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak

Jun 22, 2026 17:43 (IST)
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"Anguished By The Loss Of Lives": PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

Jun 22, 2026 17:41 (IST)
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Yogi Adityanath Condoles Loss Of Lives In Lucknow Fire

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The Chief Minister has directed senior officials to immediately establish contact with the affected families and provide all possible assistance. He further instructed that the best possible medical treatment be ensured for those injured in the blaze.

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