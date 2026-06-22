At least 14 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday. Several people were trapped as the blaze spread rapidly, with some students seen jumping from the first floor in desperate attempts to escape.
The fire, which raged for over an hour, was eventually brought under control, after which authorities recovered at least 14 bodies from the site.
The building, located in a busy commercial area, also houses a pet shop and other stores. Eyewitnesses said chaos unfolded as flames engulfed the coaching centre, and visuals showed a man falling while trying to flee the blaze.
Here Are The Live Updates On Lucknow Coaching Centre Fire:
Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Those Found Responsible With No Leniency: Brajesh Pathak
#WATCH | On the Lucknow coaching institute fire incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "Fourteen children have lost their lives in the incident, with four injured admitted to the KGMC Trauma Centre. Instructions have been issued for a high-level inquiry. The Chief… pic.twitter.com/ElzmQBIbgs— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
"Saw Bodies With My Own Eyes": UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak
#WATCH | On the Lucknow coaching institute fire incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "A total of thirteen children have just been brought out. They have all been sent to the hospital. It is a major incident. There is smoke inside. Every single item is being… pic.twitter.com/M8svb1a2FN— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
"Anguished By The Loss Of Lives": PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid
Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 22, 2026
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from…
Yogi Adityanath Condoles Loss Of Lives In Lucknow Fire
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the incident.
The Chief Minister has directed senior officials to immediately establish contact with the affected families and provide all possible assistance. He further instructed that the best possible medical treatment be ensured for those injured in the blaze.