They Met In Lucknow Building, Fell In Love. Then Died In Fire There

A promotion and a salary hike in his pocket and marriage on the horizon, life was going good for 27-year-old Nilesh Kumar. But a fire at his workplace ended it all. Nilesh and his fiance -- 30-year-old Anamika Samanta, died at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj where they worked. The families who met recently to finalise the wedding plans are in deep mourning.

Besides Nilesh and Anamika, Monday's fire had claimed 13 other lives - many of them students with all their hopes and dreams ahead of them.

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Just last week, Anamika's parents flew in from West Bengal to Lucknow to meet Nilesh and his family. The couple were to get married next year and a date was set.

Standing outside the hospital where the postmortem examinations were being held, Nilesh's brother Abhishek said, "Anamika and Nilesh's engagement was held a few days ago. A small ceremony was held at our house. We all met Anamika. She was a very cheerful girl."

"After the Roka was lifted, we all started preparing for the wedding," he said.

"We had booked train tickets to visit Anamika's family in West Bengal next week. But now everything has changed," he added.

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Nilesh, the second of three siblings, was known by relatives as a hardworking and dedicated professional, whose life revolved around his job. Family members said he had received a promotion and a salary hike this year and wanted to strengthen his financial position before getting married.

According to Nilesh's relatives, "Nilesh was saving money for the wedding and was also helping the family build a new house. Nilesh wanted to get married in the same house after it was completed next year."