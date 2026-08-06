2 Dead After Goods Vehicle Crashes Into Truck In Lucknow

Two persons were killed after a DCM goods vehicle rammed into a truck on the Outer Ring Road (Kisan Path) in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place around 10.45 pm on Wednesday near the Gahru underpass under the Sarojini Nagar police station limits.

According to the police, the truck was travelling from Sarojini Nagar towards Bijnor when the DCM vehicle, moving in the same direction, lost control and crashed into its rear.

The impact severely damaged the front portion of the DCM, trapping its driver and helper inside the vehicle, it said in a statement.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and called in an ambulance, SDRF and fire brigade teams. Rescue personnel used specialised equipment to cut open the mangled vehicle and extricate the two occupants, who were taken to Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow, where doctors declared them dead, it added.

The deceased were identified as driver Shailendra (39), son of Vakil Singh, and helper Raja Bhaiya (35), son of late Lalji, both residents of Bariyarpur village under Kuthond police station in Jalaun district, the police said.

The damaged vehicles were removed with the help of a crane and traffic on the route was restored.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway, according to the statement.

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