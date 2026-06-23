5 Burning Questions On Lucknow Building Fire That Killed 15

The deadly fire in a Lucknow building that left 15 dead has raised several questions over safety norms and lapses on the part of the building owners and authorities.

Four people, including the owners, have been arrested and four officials have been suspended over the incident.

Preliminary findings have pointed to a series of safety failures that may have contributed to the scale of the disaster. These are the five big questions authorities must answer.

1: Why Was There No Emergency Exit?

Investigators said the building did not have an emergency exit. The route leading to the roof was also reportedly blocked, preventing people from escaping as smoke and flames spread through the structure.

Officials have also flagged problems with the building's main entrance system. According to the inquiry, access to the office was controlled through a thumb-impression mechanism. When the fire broke out, the electronic system reportedly stopped functioning and the automatic lock jammed, leaving people trapped inside.

Any residential building typically has one exit, but when a premises is converted into a commercial space, shouldn't the owners have ensured an emergency exit given the increased footfall in the cramped space?

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2: Were Fire Safety Norms Violated?

The big question remains about fire safety standards at the ill-fated building. Officials told NDTV that the building did not fall under the fire No-Objection Certificate (NOC) remit because it is only three storeys, while a fire NOC is required for buildings with five storeys or above.

As per rules cited by officials, a fire NOC is mandatory for any building above 15 metres. The building in question was shorter, so a fire NOC and inspection were not mandated. But the question remains: since a commercial establishment was operating there, shouldn't the authorities have been more vigilant?

3: How Was A Commercial Operation Running In A Residential Building?

The building on Usha Mehta Marg in north Lucknow, where the fire broke out, had originally been sanctioned as a residential property. According to records of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and house tax documents of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, the building's map was approved as a house, not a commercial establishment.

Investigators have found that the property, owned by brothers Virendra Prasad Shukla, Surendra Shukla and Dhirendra Shukla, was allegedly converted into a commercial complex despite receiving approval for residential use. Authorities said the conversion is believed to have taken place in 2014. Who allowed this?

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4: Was Unauthorised Construction Ignored?

The building, spread over 1,992 square feet, received approval for a residential map on August 20, 2014. However, authorities initiated proceedings in 2016 alleging unauthorised construction on the premises. A demolition order was issued on May 10, 2016. That order was subsequently rescinded on July 5, 2016, after it was found that the owners had not been granted a hearing and had argued that the construction was carried out in accordance with the approved building plan.

Was the unauthorised construction removed? Who allowed the building to be used for commercial purposes despite the alleged illegal construction?

5: Were There Inspections To Check Violations Of Norms?

Did any civic officials visit the building to check safety norms, given that it was being used as a commercial centre despite being a residential premises on paper? Were there any official visits to question the commercial use of the property? How did the Shukla brothers run their business with impunity in plain sight without being questioned by authorities? Where does the buck stop?

Meanwhile, the premises have now been sealed as investigators begin the painstaking task of establishing exactly how this tragedy unfolded. Teams from the FSL forensic unit and the Fire Brigade will collect evidence from the site as part of the investigation.