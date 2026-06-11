School Assembly News Headlines (June 12): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

Today's News Headlines: major stories from international waters to the cricket pitch.
School Assembly News Headlines (June 12): From leaders meeting the Prime Minister, new developments in Parliament and the Rajya Sabha, updates affecting students and coaching centres, and major stories from international waters to the cricket pitch, here are the top news headlines from the world of politics, sports, and education. Today's headlines bring a quick tour of what's happening across India and the world, from politics to sports and education.
Top National News
- Vijay Meets PM Modi For Second Time As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
- M Kharge, 3 Others Elected 'Unanimously' To Rajya Sabha from Karnataka
- All 4 BJP Candidates Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Gujarat
- Over 100 Made-In-India Jet-Powered Killer Drones Delivered To Indian Army
- "Baseless Rumours": Congress Rejects Trinamool Merger Buzz
- Women's Body Summons Comedian, Man Behind 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row
- More Trouble For Abhishek Banerjee, Tripura Court Summons Him In 2021 Case
- Tourism Secretary Flags Overcrowding At Key Hotspots
- Delhi Cop Assaults Woman In Gurugram, Runs Thar Into Apartment Complex Gate
- "Man Must Pay Child Maintenance Even If Unemployed": Bombay High Court
Top International News
- '2 Hellfire Missiles': US Admits Attack On 3rd Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf
- Will Hit Iran "Very Hard" Tonight, Take Venezuela-Like Control Of Its Oil: Trump
- 3 Indian Sailors Killed In US Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast
- Indians In UK Living In 'Fear' After 'Racist' Arson Attacks In Belfast
- 'Iran Unaware': Trump Says US Sneaked 100 Million Oil Barrels From Hormuz
- Bill Gates Says Jeffrey Epstein Tried To Use His Extramarital Affairs To Pressure Him
- "Great PM, Wise Man": Trump Congratulates PM Modi On Completing 12 Years
Top Education News
- "NEET UG Should Be Held Multiple Times A Year," Suggest Parliamentary Panel Members
- One Girl's Question, Big Change: Punjab Chief Minister Scraps Age-Based Ranking For Equal Marks
- Punjab Government Announces Free Bus Travel For NEET Aspirants Ahead Of June 21 Exam
- Delhi Plans Tough Rules For Coaching Centres; Safety, Fees Under Lens
- National Book Trust Launches Book Series To Introduce Hindi Classics To Younger Readers
- 'Talented Young Engineer': IIT Kanpur Director On Hiring CBSE Whistleblower Nisarga Adhikary
Top Sports News
- ICC Releases Fresh ODI Rankings After Annual Update, India On Top
- First Time In 62 Years: India-Born Cricketer To Play For Australia
- Sacked Ben Stokes Warned Against Making Emotional Retirement Call
- Devon Conway To Rejoin New Zealand Squad For 2nd England Test
- Fresh Controversy Hits FIFA World Cup 2026, Lionel Messi And Argentina's Passport Data Leaked
- Afghanistan A Prevail Over India A By 4 Runs Under DLS Method In Tri-Nation Series Match
- Riyan Parag Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Likely To Miss Initial Part Of 2026-27 Domestic Season
- ODI World Cup 2027 To Begin On October 4
- Lionel Messi Stunned After Meeting Ex-Barcelona Teammate's Son: "He Was Very Little"
- Rs 5,72,670,0000: Donald Trump Spending Millions To Stage UFC Fight At White House