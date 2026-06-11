School Assembly News Headlines (June 12): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (June 12): From leaders meeting the Prime Minister, new developments in Parliament and the Rajya Sabha, updates affecting students and coaching centres, and major stories from international waters to the cricket pitch, here are the top news headlines from the world of politics, sports, and education. Today's headlines bring a quick tour of what's happening across India and the world, from politics to sports and education.

Top National News

Vijay Meets PM Modi For Second Time As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

M Kharge, 3 Others Elected 'Unanimously' To Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

All 4 BJP Candidates Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Gujarat

Over 100 Made-In-India Jet-Powered Killer Drones Delivered To Indian Army

"Baseless Rumours": Congress Rejects Trinamool Merger Buzz

Women's Body Summons Comedian, Man Behind 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Row

More Trouble For Abhishek Banerjee, Tripura Court Summons Him In 2021 Case

Tourism Secretary Flags Overcrowding At Key Hotspots

Delhi Cop Assaults Woman In Gurugram, Runs Thar Into Apartment Complex Gate

"Man Must Pay Child Maintenance Even If Unemployed": Bombay High Court

Top International News

'2 Hellfire Missiles': US Admits Attack On 3rd Ship With Indian Crew In Gulf

Will Hit Iran "Very Hard" Tonight, Take Venezuela-Like Control Of Its Oil: Trump

3 Indian Sailors Killed In US Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast

Indians In UK Living In 'Fear' After 'Racist' Arson Attacks In Belfast

'Iran Unaware': Trump Says US Sneaked 100 Million Oil Barrels From Hormuz

Bill Gates Says Jeffrey Epstein Tried To Use His Extramarital Affairs To Pressure Him

"Great PM, Wise Man": Trump Congratulates PM Modi On Completing 12 Years

Top Education News

"NEET UG Should Be Held Multiple Times A Year," Suggest Parliamentary Panel Members

One Girl's Question, Big Change: Punjab Chief Minister Scraps Age-Based Ranking For Equal Marks

Punjab Government Announces Free Bus Travel For NEET Aspirants Ahead Of June 21 Exam

Delhi Plans Tough Rules For Coaching Centres; Safety, Fees Under Lens

National Book Trust Launches Book Series To Introduce Hindi Classics To Younger Readers

'Talented Young Engineer': IIT Kanpur Director On Hiring CBSE Whistleblower Nisarga Adhikary

Top Sports News