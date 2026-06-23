To Carry Out Murder Plan, Fiancee Sabotaged Bali Trip Plan, Stole Passport

There was no "sadness in her behaviour" when the police arrived with the body, claimed the father of real estate firm director Ketan Vishal Agrawal, who died after falling off a cliff in Maharashtra, suggesting things did not add up.

Siya Goyal, Ketan's fiancee, and her lover, Chetan Babulal Choudhary, have been arrested for allegedly pushing the businessman into a deep gorge off Lohagad Fort in Pune and passing it off as an accident, officials said.

Ketan and Siya were set to fly off to picturesque Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot, but had to change plans when the man realised his passport was missing upon arriving at Mumbai airport.

The victim's father, Vishal Agrawal, hinted at sabotage.

"They were supposed to go from Mumbai to Bali, Indonesia, on June 6 for a pre-wedding shoot. While leaving home, only four people were in the car: my daughter, my son, Siya, and Siya's brother, Sahil. Everyone checked their passports while sitting in the car, and all the passports, currency, credit cards, driving licences, etc., were kept in a single pouch. That pouch was in the car itself," the victim's father claimed.

"They stopped at a food mall. At the food mall, Siya said she forgot her mobile and went back to the car to get it. After arriving at the airport, everyone had their passports except Ketan. Only Ketan's passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn't go and had to return from the airport," the victim's father claimed.

Agrawal (26), a resident of Gahunje in Pune district, was found dead in a gorge near the fort on June 18.

"My son's engagement with this girl took place in February. Since it was Siya's birthday on the 19th, she insisted and fought with him to have a pre-birthday celebration on the 18th and took him to Lohagad Fort," he said.

The father said his son left home at 8:20 am on 18 and at around 10:45 am, the family received a phone call from Siya's mother saying that Ketan had fallen into a valley from Lohagad Fort.

The police had initially said Agrawal fell nearly 400 feet into the gorge while taking photographs during a trek with his fiancee and friends amid strong winds at the fort.

An accidental death report was registered after Siya told the Lonavala rural police that Agrawal had slipped and fallen.

"We also thought it was an accident. But when the police came with his body, Siya didn't show any reaction. When a woman's fiance or husband dies, she feels sad, but there was no such sadness in her behaviour. This was the first thing that bothered us, but since we had to go to the hospital, we didn't pay much attention to it," the victim's father claimed.

A grand wedding was scheduled for November at a palace in Rajasthan.

Asked if there was pressure from the families on the two to get married, he said, "It was an arranged marriage. It was decided with the consent of both families. None of us on my son's side knew about [the affair]. But today we are realising the girl's behaviour, her relationships... and I feel that she is not alone, there are many others. All of this was known to her entire family. Despite knowing, they deliberately made a plan to trap us by marrying her to him, thinking that all of this would stop."