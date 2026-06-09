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School Assembly News Headlines (June 9): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (June 9): Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

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School Assembly News Headlines (June 9): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly News Headlines (June 9):
  • Kerala government transfers 47 IAS officers in major administrative reshuffle
  • Omar Abdullah invites INDIA Bloc to join J&K statehood protest
  • Trinamool's Sabyasachi Dutta arrested on extortion charges
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School Assembly News Headlines (June 9): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (June 9)

  • Kerala Government Transfers 47 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Rejig
  • Omar Abdullah Invites INDIA Bloc To Join J&K Statehood Protest
  • Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 355 Government Employees
  • Trinamool's Sabyasachi Dutta, Bidhannagar Ex-Mayor, Arrested On Extortion Charges
  • Senior Lawyer Alleges Accessibility Lapses, Dress Code Row At Madras Club
  • Kerala 'Islam-Friendly' Gym Row Deepens Amid Ownership Questions
  • Government Cuts Subsidised LPG Cylinders To Ujjwala Beneficiaries To 4
  • Today Weather LIVE: Delhi-NCR To Witness More Rain, Says Weather Office
  • UP Man Accuses Wife Of Killing 7-Month-Old Son Over Affair: Cops
  • Dalit Teen Beaten To Death Over Inter-Caste Friendship In Uttarakhand: Cops

Top International News (June 9)

  • "Lovers' Spat": Israeli Envoy On Trump's Iran Ultimatum To Netanyahu | Live Updates
  • Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Law Struck Down, Judge Says It's 'Unlawful'
  • 100 Days Of War In Middle East, 60 Days Of Peace, And Then It All Fell Apart
  • Iran Attacks 2 Israeli Airbases, Israel Hits Back At Petrochemical Plant | Live Updates
  • Pay Anyone To Do Anything: The 'Black Mirror' Task App Just Went Live
  • She Survived Meta Layoffs. Her Entire Team Didn't
  • Private Jet In Flames During Emergency Landing In Dominican Republic, 2 Dead
  • Video: Mall Crumbles, Families Run For Safety As Quake Jolts Philippines
  • How Indian Mother's Facebook Plea Helped Her Return From UAE After Years
  • "I Call Shots": Trump Says Netanyahu Has "No Choice" But To Accept Iran Deal

Top Sports News (June 9)

  • Tri-Nation A Series Live Score: Sooryavanshi's Practice Session Stuns Fans
  • "Security Guard Required Stitches": What Really Happened On Ben Stokes' Nightclub Visit
  • Arjun Tendulkar's Reaction To Shivam Dube's Dressing Room Praise Is Viral
  • Ben Stokes' England Captaincy Under Threat After 'Nightclub Incident'
  • Ajit Agarkar Blasted For Going Against BCCI's Precedent: "Nobody Knows"
  • Iran Team Wear '#168' Badges, Send Clear Message Ahead Of World Cup In USA
  • Mbappe Predicts Top-Scorer Of World Cup 2026. Not Ronaldo, Messi Or Kane
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 Bellingham's Opportunity To Prove Tuchel Wrong
  • Mexico City To New Jersey: All 16 Host Stadiums Of FIFA World Cup 2026
  • FIFA World Cup Scare In US: 9 Injured In Shooting Near England's Base Camp

Top Education News (June 9)

  • Indian Air Force Aircraft To Transport NEET Re-Exam Papers To 18 Locations
  • Company Secretary December 2026 Exam Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule
  • IIT Mandi launches B.Tech Programme In Quantum Science And Engineering
  • UPSC Prelims Result: How Long Did Candidates Wait In The Last 5 Years?
  • Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Results Out: Check Stream-Wise Toppers
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