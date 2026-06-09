School Assembly News Headlines (June 9): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (June 9): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News (June 9)

Kerala Government Transfers 47 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Rejig

Omar Abdullah Invites INDIA Bloc To Join J&K Statehood Protest

Bhagwant Mann Hands Over Appointment Letters To 355 Government Employees

Trinamool's Sabyasachi Dutta, Bidhannagar Ex-Mayor, Arrested On Extortion Charges

Senior Lawyer Alleges Accessibility Lapses, Dress Code Row At Madras Club

Kerala 'Islam-Friendly' Gym Row Deepens Amid Ownership Questions

Government Cuts Subsidised LPG Cylinders To Ujjwala Beneficiaries To 4

Today Weather LIVE: Delhi-NCR To Witness More Rain, Says Weather Office

UP Man Accuses Wife Of Killing 7-Month-Old Son Over Affair: Cops

Dalit Teen Beaten To Death Over Inter-Caste Friendship In Uttarakhand: Cops

Top International News (June 9)

"Lovers' Spat": Israeli Envoy On Trump's Iran Ultimatum To Netanyahu | Live Updates

Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Law Struck Down, Judge Says It's 'Unlawful'

100 Days Of War In Middle East, 60 Days Of Peace, And Then It All Fell Apart

Iran Attacks 2 Israeli Airbases, Israel Hits Back At Petrochemical Plant | Live Updates

Pay Anyone To Do Anything: The 'Black Mirror' Task App Just Went Live

She Survived Meta Layoffs. Her Entire Team Didn't

Private Jet In Flames During Emergency Landing In Dominican Republic, 2 Dead

Video: Mall Crumbles, Families Run For Safety As Quake Jolts Philippines

How Indian Mother's Facebook Plea Helped Her Return From UAE After Years

"I Call Shots": Trump Says Netanyahu Has "No Choice" But To Accept Iran Deal

Top Sports News (June 9)

Tri-Nation A Series Live Score: Sooryavanshi's Practice Session Stuns Fans

"Security Guard Required Stitches": What Really Happened On Ben Stokes' Nightclub Visit

Arjun Tendulkar's Reaction To Shivam Dube's Dressing Room Praise Is Viral

Ben Stokes' England Captaincy Under Threat After 'Nightclub Incident'

Ajit Agarkar Blasted For Going Against BCCI's Precedent: "Nobody Knows"

Iran Team Wear '#168' Badges, Send Clear Message Ahead Of World Cup In USA

Mbappe Predicts Top-Scorer Of World Cup 2026. Not Ronaldo, Messi Or Kane

FIFA World Cup 2026 Bellingham's Opportunity To Prove Tuchel Wrong

Mexico City To New Jersey: All 16 Host Stadiums Of FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup Scare In US: 9 Injured In Shooting Near England's Base Camp

Top Education News (June 9)