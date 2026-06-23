Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, marginally below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to the weather department, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, which is the city's base station, was 38.4 degrees Celsius, down by 0.5 degrees from the previous day.
The forecast for today shows that the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the range of 25 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, and partly cloudy skies are expected in parts of the city, according to IMD.
Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 4 pm, with a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) being clocked at 228, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
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Weather Today LIVE: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain To Hit Several Arunachal Districts From Tuesday
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are likely to affect several parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast of the state.
According to the district-wise weather warning issued by the Meteorological Centre here, thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain are very likely at isolated places in West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai districts on Tuesday.
Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected at isolated places in several other districts, including East Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Changlang, Tirap and Longding.
On Wednesday, the weather is expected to remain unsettled in many parts of the state.
Weather Updates LIVE: Southwest Monsoon Advances Over Maharashtra, Weather Office Forecasts Increased Rain Till June 26
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into several parts of Maharashtra and is likely to progress into additional areas, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours.
According to a press release issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana, while covering the remaining parts of Karnataka and extending into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.
The weather department said conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours.
IMD Delhi forecast Live: Partly Cloudy Skies Are Expected In Parts Of The City
The forecast for today shows that the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the range of 25 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, and partly cloudy skies are expected in parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).