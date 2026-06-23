Today Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan Live News: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, marginally below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, which is the city's base station, was 38.4 degrees Celsius, down by 0.5 degrees from the previous day.

The forecast for today shows that the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the range of 25 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, and partly cloudy skies are expected in parts of the city, according to IMD.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 4 pm, with a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) being clocked at 228, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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