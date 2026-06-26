Ram Temple Donation Row Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said action against those accused in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya began immediately after the SIT submitted its report, asserting that those found guilty would not be spared.
Addressing a public meeting in Deoria, Adityanath reiterated his warning against hurting people's faith.
"Ayodhya is a symbol of the faith of all of us and of Sanatan Dharma. Do not cast an evil eye on Ayodhya. Learn to uphold the dignity of Lord Ram. We had said an SIT had been constituted and that action would begin as soon as its report was received," Adityanath said, recalling his remarks in Ayodhya on June 19.
"The SIT report came and action started immediately. I assure you that, as I had said, we will separate truth from falsehood," he said.
The chief minister said no one would be allowed to play with public faith and warned of strict action against anyone found guilty.
"Playing with public sentiment is unacceptable. Whoever tampers with the faith of Sanatan Dharma will have to face the consequences. No one can be given any exemption," he said.
Here Are The Live Updates On Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row:
Ram Temple Donation Row Live: Party Did Not Receive Receipt For Rs 1 Crore Donation To Ram Temple Trust
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that his party did not receive a receipt for a Rs 1 crore donation it made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.
Talking to reporters here, Raut also claimed that the party did not received a receipt for a silver brick it donated to the trust.
"We haven't received the receipt for Rs 1 crore. When the trust was formed, we gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore. We gave the first silver brick weighing more than 25 kg," he said.
Raut's allegations came in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government setting up a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The First Information Report in the case named Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav who was said to be a former driver of the Trust's general secretary Champat Rai.
(PTI)
Ram Temple Donation Row Live: Attempt To Shield Big People: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Friday described as a "sham" the FIR registered in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple here, claiming only junior employees were targeted while "bigger people" were being protected.
After offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple here, Kejriwal, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) RS MP and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, told reporters that he had prayed for the well-being and prosperity of everyone.
"I prayed that whoever is guilty of this 'maha paap' (grave sin) should receive the strictest possible punishment from God," he said referring to the alleged theft of donations at the temple.
(PTI)
Ram Temple Donation Row Live: All 8 Accused Named In FIR Arrested
Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been arrested, senior officials said on Friday.
The FIR, lodged at the instance of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, follows recommendations made in the preliminary report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the allegations.
Senior officials said all eight persons named in the FIR have been arrested and are being questioned as part of the investigation.
Those named in the FIR -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu -- were associated with the process of counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple, an official said.
Ram Temple Donation Row Live: Ram Temple Trust Key Official Champat Rai Steps Down
A top office-bearer at the Ram temple trust and a trustee have resigned on moral grounds following allegations of siphoning of donations at the popular Ayodhya shrine.
Champat Rai was the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, an independent body that manages the shrine. He and trustee Anil Mishra have submitted their resignations, an official confirmed.