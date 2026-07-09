Faith And Financial Transparency: Students On Ram Mandir Donation Row

The controversy surrounding allegations related to donations at the Ram Mandir has once again brought an important question into the public discourse: Should religious institutions be held accountable for the money donated by devotees?

While the allegations are yet to be established through due process, the debate has already travelled far beyond Ayodhya.

It has reached classrooms and university campuses and started conversations among young Indians trying to reconcile two often seemingly inseparabe ideas - faith and institutional accountability. To understand this, NDTV visited universities across Delhi, including Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University to interact with students from diverse backgrounds.

Their responses reflected a generation that is quick to question the financial mismanagement of religious institutions, and many respondents insisted that demanding accountability strengthened rather than weakened faith. At the same time, they cautioned against media trials, political narratives, and social media-driven conclusions before facts are established.

One of the key themes was the distinction between faith and the people who administer religious institutions.

Shashwat Singh, a second-year BA (Hons) Spanish student from JNU, believes the two should never be confused. “Faith is something personal. A person's belief in God should not depend on the actions of those managing an institution,” he said, adding, “True devotion is not blind faith. It also means supporting honesty and accountability wherever they are needed.”

Yashika Sharma, a Philosophy (Hons) student at Miranda House, argued that while controversies create disappointment, informed individuals are capable of separating genuine faith from administrative failures. According to her, devotees place their faith in a temple's spiritual significance rather than its administrators.

Kishan Azad, a BA (Hons) German Studies student at JNU, said people will now be more cautious before donating and may instead prefer contributing directly to charitable causes such as education or healthcare.

Many said allegations against managements that handle religious institutions may create disappointment but should not automatically weaken devotion itself.

Kush Arora, a young professional preparing for the Bar Council examination, said, “We go to the temple because we have faith in God. If any employee did something wrong, the whole institution should not be questioned.”

Kishan Azad argued that separating faith from administration is necessary precisely because administrators are ordinary human beings.

According to him, people managing religious institutions are susceptible to greed like anyone else. In his view, the Ram Mandir controversy is not an isolated incident but an example of a wider problem affecting religious institutions. He believes devotees should continue to distinguish between God and those responsible for handling public donations.

The common demand: transparency

Perhaps the only issue on which there was overwhelming agreement was financial transparency. Regardless of political opinions or religious beliefs, almost every respondent felt that religious institutions collecting public donations owe an explanation to devotees regarding how the money is utilised.

Shashwat Singh summed up this sentiment clearly. “People donate because they have faith in the institution. When an institution is open about its finances, it builds trust and reduces doubts.”

Kush Arora argued that transparency should become a routine administrative practice.

“There should be annual or quarterly briefings. Bank statements should be public, and charity work such as hospitals, community kitchens and welfare expenses should also be disclosed.”

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Yashika Sharma suggested that while every financial detail may not need to be made public, ordinary devotees should at least have access to an overall picture.

Even respondents who were not following the controversy closely reached the same conclusion.

Shifa Ansari, a BA (Hons) Mass Media student at Jamia Millia Islamia, said: “Financial transparency is very important to let people know what's happening with their money.”

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Kishan Azad echoed this demand in even stronger terms. He argued that people donate in the name of God and therefore have every right to know where every rupee is being spent. According to him, the absence of a publicly accessible financial record encourages suspicion and weakens public confidence. He suggested that all major religious institutions should maintain a transparent financial system where income, expenditure and charitable activities are available for public scrutiny.

Audits as a way to build trust

Another recurring suggestion was the need for regular independent audits. Rather than viewing audits as a sign of mistrust, many respondents considered them necessary safeguards that protect both devotees and religious institutions.

Shashwat Singh remarked, “Regular independent audits should apply equally to all major religious institutions regardless of religion. It should be seen as a normal practice of good governance.”

Phikuto Sumi, a History student at Hindu College, pointed to an important legal complexity. He observed that while funding laws exist, not every religious trust falls within the ambit of public information laws.

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According to him, this becomes a hurdle for public-spirited citizens to track whether funds are utilised for the intended purpose or not. He added that independent auditors with no political affiliation would inspire greater public confidence.

Kishan Azad also strongly supported mandatory independent audits.

In his opinion, periodic financial reviews conducted by agencies independent of both governments and religious authorities would help restore public trust and discourage financial irregularities.

Young people and their takes on media narratives

The interviews also revealed considerable scepticism towards the role of both mainstream media and social media. Few respondents believed any single platform presented the complete picture.

Shashwat Singh said he intentionally followed multiple news sources because different platforms often presented different versions of the same issue. “I think it is important not to believe everything on social media and wait until the facts are verified through a proper investigation.”

Kishan Azad is of the view that parts of the mainstream media selectively amplify or underplay issues. Shifa Ansari had a different take. She said the media's coverage had been largely balanced.

These differing assessments themselves reflect an important reality: young audiences are no longer consuming news uniformly. They compare multiple sources and are often aware that narratives can differ depending on the platform.

When asked about social media, almost everyone described it as a double-edged sword. Many respondents first learned about the controversy through social media, but few considered it sufficient for forming opinions.

The Ram Mandir donation theft first came to light in February 2026 (File)

Shashwat Singh observed that social media spreads information rapidly but also circulates rumours just as quickly. “People should always verify important news through reliable sources before accepting it or sharing it.”

Shifa Ansari offered another perspective. “Social media helps in understanding such issues better because everyone can have their individual opinion,” she said.

Kishan Azad similarly described social media as both useful and risky. He noted that many issues receive public attention because of online platforms, but misinformation also spreads rapidly. According to him, users should verify information before forming conclusions and avoid accepting every viral claim without evidence.

Politics cannot be ignored

Another recurring observation was the relationship between religion and politics. Across ideological differences, several respondents felt political parties often invoke religious institutions when it serves electoral interests.

Kush Arora remarked, “We have seen politicians visiting temples, mosques, churches and gurudwaras during elections.”

Shashwat Singh adopted a broader view. “Political parties across different ideologies have sometimes used religious issues when it benefits them politically.”

Kishan Azad also argued that religion frequently becomes part of political strategy. According to him, religious issues are often highlighted or ignored depending on political convenience.

Due process matters

Despite strong opinions on transparency, a striking feature of many responses was their emphasis on fairness. Several students repeatedly stated that allegations should not be treated as proof.

Shashwat Singh argued, “A fair investigation is important for both the institution and the devotees.” He added that if allegations are proved, those responsible should face legal consequences. If they are disproved, the findings should also be made public so that reputations can be restored.

Kishan Azad expressed a more sceptical outlook, saying he believes financial misconduct is not limited to any one religion or institution. Nevertheless, he agreed that if allegations are established through investigation, those responsible should face strict legal action and recovery proceedings.

Although the discussions began with the Ram Mandir donation controversy, most respondents repeatedly broadened the conversation. Several explicitly said the same standards should apply to every religious institution, irrespective of religion. Those responsible should remain answerable to the devotees who contributed them.

Ultimately, the controversy surrounding the Ram Mandir donation allegations may be resolved through investigation and legal processes, but the conversations it has sparked among young Indians are likely to endure much longer. It is a call for transparency without prejudice, accountability without sensationalism, and justice based on evidence rather than assumption.