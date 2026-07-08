Before Ayodhya Row, Theft At Kashi Vishwanath Changed How Temples Are Run

Unlike other major temples in India like the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri or the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not governed by a government-appointed body.

The Ram Temple Trust is currently facing a donation theft controversy. This has prompted questions about record-keeping, recruitment practices and oversight. In response, the trust has formed a three-member committee to appoint a chief executive officer to professionalise day-to-day administration.

The current debate over management at the Ram Temple echoes events at another major Hindu shrine more than four decades ago. On January 5, 1983, thieves stole approximately 2.55 kg of gold from the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, along with 6-9 kg of silver ornaments and other valuables.

The incident occurred without signs of forced entry. The heavy grill doors were found open, and two priests on duty said they had slept through the event. Police later recovered the stolen items and arrested 11 people.

In September 2000, a local court convicted those found guilty and ordered the return of the recovered ornaments to the temple.

Within weeks of the theft, the Congress government in Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Minister Sripati Mishra issued an ordinance that became the Uttar Pradesh Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983. The law shifted administration from the hereditary mahants to a new trust.

Today, the Kashi Vishwanath temple is run by the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. An IAS or PCS officer serves as chief executive officer with financial powers and responsibility for security, major events and overall management. The current CEO is Vishwabhushan Mishra. The CEO must account to the trust for any expenditure from temple funds and can draw a salary from temple resources or the state government.

The Ram Temple trust, chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das with former General Secretary Champat Rai as a key figure, has operated without a dedicated CEO since its formation in February 2020. Administrative tasks have been divided among trustees and office-bearers, many with links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

