After Theft, This Is How Donated Cash Is Counted At Ram Temple

The theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya has led to a change in the way how donations from devotees are counted. So far eight accused have been arrested in the case.

The investigation found that most of the theft amounting to several lakh rupees happened during counting.

So, what has changed now? A set of new rules have been enforced in the donation-counting room to deter thieves.

Now, the counting of notes is being done not on tables and chairs, but on a plywood-covered floor. This would ensure everyone is clearly visible and cash is not hidden from sight.

The temple staff who count notes can't talk to each other while on the task. In addition to this, any employee who takes a break frequently whether for using the toilet or other reasons will be monitored.

People involved in the counting of temple offerings can't linger for a long time in the canteen. Every inch of the counting room is under CCTV camera reach.

Those working in the monitoring room can't leave their seats while on duty.

Sources said the objectives of the new steps are to ensure complete transparency in the donation counting process and prevent such incidents from happening again.

The Case In Brief

On July 3, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple arrived at the temple premises to carry out further investigation in the case.

The state government on July 1 granted a 15-day extension to the SIT to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

An FIR was registered on June 25 after the SIT submitted the preliminary report on June 23, and eight accused were arrested.

Subsequently, Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for alleged misappropriation of donations hours after the police arrested all eight people named in the FIR.

The alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has triggered a massive political storm in Uttar Pradesh, with the Opposition launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, while the government maintains that a transparent probe is underway.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said the state government has taken swift action. "The chief minister has ordered an SIT investigation. The SIT investigation is underway, and a transparent investigation is being conducted. People should wait and have faith," Sharma told ANI.

State Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad said that unlike previous regimes, the current government is not hushing up corruption.