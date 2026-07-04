After Ayodhya, Badrinath Hit By Donation Theft Claims, Temple Trust Orders Probe

Amid allegations of embezzlement of Ram temple donations in Ayodhya, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Friday ordered an inquiry into similar allegations concerning offerings at Badrinath Dham.

BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said the temple committee has taken the allegations circulating on social media seriously and has ordered the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

Explanations have also been sought from the employees concerned.

On Friday, an organisation called the Bhairav Sena alleged financial irregularities at Badrinath Dham. It also demanded a fair investigation into an alleged financial misappropriation case linked to the personal assistant of the Temple Committee Chairman.

Dwivedi, however, refuted claims on social media identifying a specific employee as his 'personal secretary.'

He clarified that the individual is not his personal secretary but a regular government employee of the BKTC, and that he has previously worked as a personal assistant with three former Chairmen of the Temple Committee.

Dwivedi assured that after the investigation is completed, if any employee is found guilty, strict and effective action will be taken against them as per rules.

Meanwhile, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangad said that following the social media allegations, CCTV footage from the Badrinath Temple premises was reviewed.

"The available footage does not have the required clarity. However, given the seriousness and sensitivity of the issue, the BKTC Chairman has been apprised of the entire matter," he said.

The CEO added that in compliance with the Chairman's instructions, explanations are being sought from the concerned employees. A proposal to form an internal inquiry committee has also been sent to the Chairman for a fair and detailed investigation.

"Once the committee is formed, it will conduct a detailed probe based on all facts, available evidence, and statements of the parties concerned, and submit its report," he said.

He added that if any adverse facts or irregularities come to light during the investigation, necessary statutory and departmental action will be taken against the guilty in accordance with the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939 and the Employee Conduct Rules.

The CEO cautioned that since the matter is linked to the faith of millions of devotees, people should refrain from making unsubstantiated or misleading allegations.

