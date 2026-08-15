Yellow Silk Dhotis: New Dress Code For Ayodhya Ram Temple Priests

Priests at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Saturday began following a new dress code, with all priests now wearing a uniform traditional attire, an official said.

Mithilesh Nandini Sharan, a member of the temple trust's religious committee, said the attire has been prescribed in accordance with the Ramanandi tradition. The priests will wear light-yellow silk dhotis and matching silk uttariyas.

She said light yellow is considered dear to Lord Ram and was therefore chosen for the attire.

The new rules also prescribe grooming norms. Priests will either follow the 'Panchkesh' tradition or remain completely shaven, with partially grown hair or beard not permitted. Wearing the traditional Ramanandi tilak has also been made mandatory.

Religious committee member Mahant Rajkumar Das said silk garments were chosen keeping in mind their sanctity and purity.

The committee said the uniform attire would bring greater discipline, uniformity and religious dignity to the worship and service of Ram Lalla.

The new dress code came into effect on August 15.

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