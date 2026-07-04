Police Suspect Rs 6-8 Lakh Siphoned Off Daily From Ram Mandir Donations

As the probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya gathers pace, investigators now have a clearer idea of the extent of the theft. According to sources, bank officials questioned by the Special Investigation Team have given an estimate of the daily amount allegedly stolen.

Bank staff told the SIT that before the theft came to light, donations to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's bank accounts averaged Rs 16 to Rs 18 lakh per day. After the case surfaced, however, the amount rose to Rs 24 to Rs 26 lakh per day.

Based on these bank figures, investigators estimate that Rs 6 to Rs 8 lakh was being siphoned off daily from temple donations, sources told NDTV.

Role Of SBI Staff Under Lens

The counting of cash donations at the temple is overseen by SBI, which has engaged a private agency for the task. Cash offerings are made in four donation boxes and counted by a team of 14 people, including 11 bank staff and three from the temple trust.

During the investigation, the role of some SBI employees has also come under scrutiny. Ayodhya Police will also write to the Enforcement Directorate to probe the money trail and financial transactions in depth.

Retired bank employee and accused Subhash Srivastava was in charge of the counting process. His responsibility was to get cash taken out of donation boxes, send it to the counting room, and finally hand it over to SBI.

According to sources, there was never a systematic record of jewellery, making it relatively easy to steal.

Sources said the theft first came to light in February. A member of the counting team informed in-charge Subhash Srivastava that money was being stolen during counting. Srivastava allegedly replied, "God is watching, it's not as if it's going from your or my house."

Srivastava is one of eight accused arrested so far by the SIT. The others are Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Tinnu Yadav, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Ramashankar Mishra.

Bank Staff Questioned

Meanwhile, the SIT on Friday also questioned staff involved in counting donation cash as well as some bank officials. Bank officials were asked why the agreement between the Trust and the bank was not fully followed, why changes were allegedly made to the prescribed procedure, and why, if the bank suspected any irregularity at any stage, it was not reported to senior officials.

The SIT also questioned bank officials on why a private security agency hired for security-related work was made to handle sensitive tasks such as cash counting.

The SIT will also submit a report on the role of bank personnel in its final report, and action against these bank staff is possible thereafter.

Money Divided In A Park

In another development, accused Avinash Shukla has told police that the stolen money was divided among the accomplices at a park near the temple. Investigators on Friday took the accused to the park near Bhikapur on the 14 Koshi Parikrama route.

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao questioned for the second time

As part of the investigation, the SIT questioned Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, and trustees Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao for the second time on Friday.

All three have resigned from their trust posts after the allegations surfaced.

Trust Officials' Properties Under Scanner

According to sources, they were questioned about their personal assets and sources of income. The SIT has sought complete details of their movable and immovable assets from all three and has asked them to submit documents related to the properties.

The SIT is also looking into allegations of commission during temple construction and land purchases, and of alleged undue benefits being extended to certain individuals. Sources said Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao were specifically questioned regarding these allegations.

The SIT is also examining the alleged increase in the assets of Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao over the last few years. Detailed information has also been sought from Anil Mishra about his new residence, sources of income and financial resources.

During the investigation, the SIT has summoned the Trust's annual audit reports, financial records and other key documents. According to sources, the SIT is also considering getting the Trust's audit reports re-audited.